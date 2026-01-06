Garmin and Meta announce automotive OEM proof of concept with Garmin Unified Cabin and Meta Neural Band

Global technology leaders team up on innovative wearable integration to showcase next-generation input for in-vehicle command and control capabilities

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin and Meta today announced an automotive OEM proof-of-concept that connects Meta Neural Band and its electromyography technology with Garmin's Unified Cabin suite of in-vehicle technology solutions. Unveiled at CES 2026, the proof of concept allows passengers to control select vehicle infotainment functions with gestures sensed by the EMG band using the thumb, index, and middle fingers. This initial concept sets the stage to introduce new interaction methods for displays and vehicle functions while delivering a true lean-back entertainment experience for multiple passengers.

Garmin and Meta unveil proof of concept that allows passengers to control select vehicle infotainment functions with gestures sensed by the EMG band using the thumb, index, and middle fingers.

"Garmin Automotive OEM is excited to team up with Meta to create a groundbreaking proof of concept for in-vehicle entertainment that supports convenience and situational awareness. This collaboration is another way Garmin continues to deliver innovative, consumer-centric OEM solutions."

–Matt Munn, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Garmin Automotive OEM

Meta Neural Band is an entirely new kind of wearable that translates subtle neural signals from the muscles at the wrist into digital actions. Its EMG technology allows for detection of a rich set of gestures that make interfacing with computers and cars feel natural. Launched with a simple set of actions, like clicks, scrolls and dials, the wristband can become capable of recognizing increasingly complex inputs as time goes on, like translating subtle finger handwriting movements into digital text.

"Meta Neural Band and its EMG technology could be the best way to control any device. Once you start using the band regularly, you want it to control more than just your AI glasses. We've already developed prototype experiences for the band to control devices in your home, and it's been great to team up with Garmin to showcase its potential in your car. We're excited about all the possibilities EMG can unlock as a future input platform over time."

–Alex Himel, VP, Wearables, Meta

Garmin Unified Cabin is a digital cockpit demo showcase that delivers scalable, intuitive, immersive and personalized entertainment experiences powered by a single control module. New Unified Cabin features demonstrated at CES 2026 include: Digital key, AI Virtual Assistant capable of executing multiple actions from a single voice command, seat-scoped audio and visuals, enhanced personalization, Cabin Chat, Cabin Lighting Show and Personal Audio Sphere. Unified Cabin features and technologies will be tailored to meet specific OEM needs.

The Garmin 2026 Unified Cabin digital cockpit featuring the Meta Neural Band will be on display by invitation only at the Garmin booth at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-9 in the LVCC West Hall, Booth 3451. To schedule a demo, email [email protected].

Garmin Automotive OEM utilizes the company's long-standing expertise in user experience and hardware design from its automotive, avionics and marine segments to develop comprehensive infotainment and domain controller solutions. The company's geographically diverse and highly automated manufacturing capabilities support a broad range of in-vehicle electronic strategies for the automotive industry including intelligent video driving recorders and computing modules, as well as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality. With dedicated offices and production facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Garmin Automotive OEM provides a variety of hardware and software solutions to leading automobile manufacturers such as BMW Group, Ford, Honda, Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Toyota, Geely, Kawasaki and Yamaha Motor. For more information, email our media team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit us online at garmin.com/aoem.

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark, and Unified Cabin is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983), and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 26, 2025 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). Copies of such Form 10-K and Form 10-Q are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACT

Krista Klaus

Garmin Director of Global Corporate Communications

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.