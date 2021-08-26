Clearsense Expands Leadership Team with Top-level Talent

"We are thrilled to have Kay Dickason and Pamela Fowler join our efforts to educate healthcare provider organizations" Tweet this

With more than 30 years of strategic healthcare leadership experience, Dickason brings a unique and broad perspective to her new role. She will guide daily operations of the company and implement growth-driven strategies, procedures, and business plans while delivering on the mission and vision. Dickason's role includes responsibility for human resources, client delivery, implementation, and post-delivery customer support. Most recently Dickason held senior IT leadership roles at prestigious organizations such as Cleveland Clinic and before that NYU Langone Medical Center. In addition to being a registered nurse she is a recognized process improvement specialist and lean-sigma black belt, fluent in agile methodology.

As a veteran marketer who has guided the growth of diverse organizations across the changing healthcare landscape, Fowler is using her decades of experience to champion the use of data to unleash decisive, decision making in healthcare. At Clearsense, Fowler is leading all marketing activities to grow the business and build the Clearsense brand, including go-to market strategy, product marketing, corporate marketing, and analyst relations. Fowler's career spans over 25 years, primarily in provider and payer healthcare IT, and includes senior leadership positions at start-ups and established brands such as CVS Health/Aetna, Medscape, CA Technologies, and PwC. In addition, Fowler served as a Board of Trustee for six years at Northwest Hospital/UW Medicine and at the UW Practice Plan (Seattle) and on the Advisory Board for State of Washington's Health Insurance Exchange.

Earlier this year, Clearsense secured $30 million in new funding from Health Catalyst Capital to fuel its innovation and growth. Since 2017, company revenue increased by over 250%, and is on a path for more exponential growth in 2021.

About Clearsense

Clearsense transforms healthcare data into ready-to-use insights for all. The data and analytics platform is cloud-based, AI-enabled, and HITRUST-certified. By actively managing how data is ingested, organized, translated, enriched, and governed, data accuracy and quality are confirmed. A full suite of advisory services led by project managers, industry, and clinical experts ensures that data governance, implementation, and analytics are rapidly mainstreamed. A growing list of leading health systems use the Clearsense end-to-end platform to drive faster and better clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. For more information, visit Clearsense.com.

SOURCE Clearsense

Related Links

http://www.Clearsense.com

