Clearsight_Advises_Intecrowd_in_its_Acquisition_by_UST

MCLEAN, Va., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsight Advisors, Inc. ("Clearsight") is pleased to announce another successful transaction in the Workday ecosystem. Clearsight served as the exclusive financial advisor to Intecrowd, LLC (the "Company" or "Intecrowd") in its acquisition by UST Global Inc. ("UST").

Intecrowd is a globally recognized boutique Workday Services Partner specializing in strategic deployments and full lifecycle support across Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), Financial Management, and Workday Extend. The Company enables organizations to modernize core business functions through cloud-based platforms that streamline HR and financial processes, enhance collaboration, and improve operational efficiency. Intecrowd's deep, Workday-certified expertise and exclusive focus on the Workday platform have earned it a strong reputation for delivering high-quality outcomes, supported by consistent client retention and long-term partnerships. Through a combination of implementation services, application management, and proprietary accelerators, Intecrowd helps enterprise clients optimize workforce management, strengthen financial operations, and drive data-informed decision-making.

UST is a leading technology transformation company delivering AI-powered digital solutions, including digital engineering, data and analytics, and innovation advisory services, to a global client base. With a presence across North America, Europe, and Asia, UST partners with Global 2000 enterprises to accelerate transformation initiatives, leveraging AI, automation, and scalable delivery capabilities to drive measurable business outcomes.

The combination pairs Intecrowd's deep Workday expertise and implementation excellence with UST's global scale and AI-driven transformation capabilities. Together, the combined organization is well positioned to accelerate time-to-value for enterprise clients through enhanced deployment capabilities, AI-ready data foundations, and intelligent automation, while supporting increasingly complex, global transformation initiatives.

Don McDougal, Founder and CEO at Intecrowd, commented, "We are delighted to join UST. By combining UST's scale and AI leadership with Intecrowd's deep expertise in Workday, we are creating a leading Workday partner. We appreciate Clearsight Advisors' guidance during the process. Their deep knowledge of the Workday space and buyer universe was invaluable."

Brendan Curran, Managing Director at Clearsight Advisors, noted, "We were thrilled to work with Intecrowd's team. Intecrowd is a distinguished Workday Services Partner, known for its full platform capabilities, global reach, and stellar reputation. The Company's deep technical expertise sets it apart as more than just an implementation partner; clients view Intecrowd as a strategic Workday partner. This transaction with UST meaningfully enhances its ability to serve large, complex enterprises at scale and across the globe."

The Clearsight deal team included Brendan Curran, Greg Treger, Emily Shepherd, Miles Gally, and Christian Tinoco Lopez.

About Clearsight Advisors

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SOURCE Clearsight Advisors