Clearsight Advises Stratis Group in its Acquisition by Nexus Health, part of The Lockwood Group

MCLEAN, Va., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsight Advisors, Inc. ("Clearsight") is pleased to announce another successful transaction in its Healthcare and Life Sciences Services practice. Clearsight served as the exclusive financial advisor to Stratis Group, LLC (the "Company" or "Stratis") in its acquisition by Nexus Health, part of The Lockwood Group, LLC ("Lockwood"), a portfolio company of Ares Management Corporation ("Ares").

Clearsight_Advises_Stratis Group_in_its_Acquisition_by_Nexus Health

Stratis Group is a consulting firm specializing in commercialization strategy, market access, patient services, and analytics for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and physician network clients. Founded in 2014, the Company brings a differentiated, data-driven approach to commercialization by combining advanced analytics, customer research, and market insights to inform strategy and optimize outcomes. Stratis's service offerings include health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), real-world evidence generation, forecasting and epidemiology, patient support services, field reimbursement advisory and management, brand analytics, and market access optimization. Stratis supports innovators across the commercialization lifecycle by improving access, strengthening product positioning, and enhancing patient and provider engagement.

Nexus Health, part of The Lockwood Group, is a strategic consulting and market access firm that delivers integrated, data-driven commercialization solutions to life sciences organizations. Nexus has broadened its capabilities in recent years to include strategic consulting, value communications, and patient access and affordability solutions, complementing Lockwood's broader medical communications and commercialization services platform.

Through this transaction, Stratis joins Nexus Health and enhances its ability to deliver integrated, data-driven commercialization and market access solutions at greater scale. The combination strengthens Stratis's capabilities across patient services, HEOR, real-world evidence generation, field reimbursement, and analytics, while complementing Nexus Health's medical affairs, commercialization, access, and oncology education offerings. Together, Stratis and Nexus are positioned to support clients from early commercialization planning through launch and lifecycle optimization, expanding Stratis's impact and accelerating its growth as part of Lockwood's healthcare services platform.

Joseph Musumeci, Co-Founder at Stratis Group, commented on the transaction, "Clearsight's team was a true partner from day one. They understood our market, brought thoughtful guidance to every stage of the process, and advocated for the outcome that best serves our clients and people. Their steady leadership and clear communication made a complex transaction feel manageable and well-executed."

Tory Steel, Managing Director at Clearsight Advisors, noted, "Stratis brings deep domain expertise and a pragmatic, data-driven approach to solving market access challenges. We are proud to have advised their team on this important milestone and excited to see Stratis extend its influence and accelerate growth as part of Lockwood's broader healthcare communications platform."

Austin Kuhn, Director at Clearsight Advisors, added "Joe and Casey identified a pain-point in the pharma and biotech commercialization journey and built a tailored solution for it, resulting in the Company's explosive growth in recent years. It was fantastic working with such creative business leaders, and we feel privileged to have supported them in this transaction."

The Clearsight deal team included Tory Steel, Greg Treger, Austin Kuhn, Jake Kohlbrenner, Miles Gally, and Brandon Curran.

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