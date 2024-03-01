Clearwater Analytics Appoints Mike Chen as its New Head of Corporate Development

M&A Veteran to Steer Corporate Development Strategy and Global Expansion

BOISE, Idaho, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the appointment of Mike Chen as its new Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development.

Mike Chen brings more than 20 years of expertise in M&A and corporate business development to the role, having previously served as Head of Corporate Development and Ventures at Guidewire Software as well as Vice President of Corporate Development at Oracle. Chen has also held senior-level roles at Deutsche Bank Securities and Credit Suisse Securities in their Technology Investment Banking Divisions.

As Clearwater's new Head of Corporate Development reporting to Chief Strategy Officer Shane Akeroyd, he will be responsible for driving inorganic strategic initiatives by identifying and executing on new avenues for growth and innovation. Chen's experience in running successful corporate development programs for software companies combined with his dedication to client success will be instrumental in helping realize Clearwater's inorganic growth ambitions and achieving the Company's expansion goals.

"We are delighted to welcome Mike Chen to Clearwater," said Sandeep Sahai, CEO at Clearwater Analytics. "Mike will add depth to our M&A expertise, underscoring our plans to capitalize on the inorganic growth opportunities we see ahead of us, which will be a good complement to our plans for continued organic growth. Mike brings exceptional Corporate Development experience to the role and will guide us in identifying promising solutions that add to our portfolio of offerings, amplify our innovative efforts, and provide our clients with more trusted solutions."

"I'm honored to be joining a remarkable leader in the industry, at a time when the market conditions are ripe for M&A activities," said Chen. "Clearwater's comprehensive portfolio of full investment lifecycle solutions, exceptional client service, and stellar reputation in the market are world-class and make it the ideal platform to pursue M&A opportunities. I look forward to working alongside our senior leaders to shape the future of our Company."

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

