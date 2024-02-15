Clearwater Analytics Extends Support for Accounting With Fund Accounting and Pooled Participant Interaction

State Treasuries Can Now Manage Local Government Investment Pools and State General Funds Using Clearwater for Pooled Funds

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the availability of Clearwater for Pooled Funds. This solution aims to transform and simplify the way state treasurers manage their investments and operations.

Clearwater for Pooled Funds provides state treasuries and their pool participants with a user-friendly, web-based portal for always on, accurate fund details. By integrating seamlessly with Clearwater's accounting and reporting platform, state treasury office users can now conveniently access the most accurate data, inform participants, prepare statements, and reliably grow with the expert services of Clearwater — all from one central platform.

Traditionally, state treasurer's offices faced significant challenges with manual requests and limited participant access. The process involved highly latent processes like emailing deposit forms, verifying wire transfers, and manual review of accounting details. 

With Clearwater's new portal, this process is now simplified, allowing investment teams to focus on their investments and growth, while participants can easily transact and view statements. Clearwater for Pooled Funds empowers administrators to:

  • Gain a comprehensive, daily view of all assets under management, including internally managed, externally managed and state pool assets. Clearwater gathers, cleans, and reconciles the assets, and then provides unparalleled accurate, detailed data via intuitive online tools.
  • Generate period-end (daily, monthly, quarterly, yearly) reporting required for compliance, risk and performance management. Clearwater maintains a library of canned reports and allows users to customize any reports to meet unique needs. These reports can be used to generate monthly, quarterly, and yearly statements for participants.
  • Optionally offer account owners access to their own investment data. Clearwater offers a participant portal that securely delivers real-time accurate data to fund participants.

"Clearwater is widely regarded as a best-in-class investment accounting platform for State Treasurer's Offices, and the addition of our new participant portal ensures complete and secure access for all parties," said Souvik Das, CTO at Clearwater Analytics. "Clearwater for Pooled Funds offers the most accurate, timely, and robust solution for fund managers. State treasury teams can seamlessly navigate local government investment pools, complete with participant portal logins and statement preparation, all within a single platform."

To explore the features and benefits of Clearwater Analytics, speak to an expert today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics

