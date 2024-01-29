Clearwater Analytics Wins InsuranceAsia News Excellence Award for Second Consecutive Year

Clearwater Analytics

29 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

InsuranceAsia News Recognizes Clearwater Analytics' Excellence in Investment Management Technology

BOISE, Idaho and SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that InsuranceAsia News has named Clearwater Analytics the winner of the Technology Provider of the Year Excellence Award for the second year in a row.

Clearwater Analytics Wins the InsuranceAsia news Award for Technology Provider of the Year
The InsuranceAsia News Excellence Awards celebrate the best firms in the Asia Pacific (re)insurance market, recognizing those companies for their exceptional solutions, innovation, and commitment to their customers. These awards highlight leaders like Clearwater Analytics who play a crucial role in helping insurers achieve efficiency, analytical superiority, and leverage new technologies to future-proof their business and the industry.

"Clearwater Analytics is leading the charge in driving efficiency and automation across the investment lifecycle for insurance providers worldwide," said Shane Akeroyd, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Asia Pacific at Clearwater Analytics. "This recognition is more than an honor – it's an inspiration. It fuels our commitment to continue pioneering state-of-the-art investment management solutions for insurers."

Trusted by insurers around the world, the Clearwater SaaS solution consolidates multi-asset portfolio data from across various sources while providing accurate accounting and reporting capabilities. Insurers benefit from Clearwater's exceptional data aggregation, validation, and reconciliation software, which enhances data quality, reduces data management costs, and eliminates time-consuming manual reconciliation processes.

Our commitment to reinvesting approximately 25% of revenue into research and development positions us to capitalize on emerging technologies. Our dedicated engineering teams drive innovation to accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency. An example of this commitment is our pioneering work on leveraging generative AI technology that will enable clients to engage with their data in a conversational manner.

This award adds to Clearwater's growing list of industry recognition, which includes being named the Chartis RiskTech Buyside Investment Lifecycle award winner, the 2023 Captive Review award winner for Software Solution of the Year, and Insurance Asset Risk Award for IFRS 9 Solution Provider of the Year. These awards underscore the competitive advantage, significant data quality improvements, and remarkable efficiencies the Clearwater platform delivers to its clients.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics

