Clearwater and Guidehouse Partner to Help Healthcare Organizations Solve Key Cybersecurity Challenges

NASHVILLE, Tenn, and MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater, the largest pure-play provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions for the healthcare industry, has partnered with global consultancy Guidehouse to further help healthcare organizations mitigate cybersecurity risk.

Cyberattacks in healthcare are up 32% since 2023, and it's taking longer for organizations to fully recover from them. Tapping into a deep pool of healthcare technology and cybersecurity experts and proven solutions, the Clearwater-Guidehouse partnership aims to address concerns that leave healthcare organizations vulnerable to debilitating cyberattacks.

"The statistics paint an alarming picture, but they just scratch the surface," said Clearwater CEO Steve Cagle. "Each healthcare breach has far-reaching implications for patient safety, trust, operational resilience, and compliance. We're excited to team with Guidehouse in providing solutions that leverage the collective expertise of our teams to move healthcare organizations to a more secure, compliant, and resilient state."

According to Guidehouse Partner Matt Onesko, "Healthcare organizations are facing unprecedented cybersecurity risks requiring solutions specifically tailored to the industry's unique regulatory environment and provider operating models. Together, we're creating a holistic approach to cyber risk management to help organizations strengthen their security posture while maintaining focus on their core mission of optimal patient care."

The partnership will deliver six key solutions focused on de-risking M&A and vendor partnerships, leveraging frameworks, and optimizing cybersecurity investments, including:

Cybersecurity Investment Management: Helping organizations better understand which cybersecurity investments are providing a strong ROI, using such solutions as Clearwater's Security Controls Validation Assessment.



M&A Transformation: Supporting the M&A transformation process during due diligence by conducting an in-depth, streamlined review of policies and procedures, governance programs, organizational structure, and security practices to provide an early indication of areas of excess risk.



Framework-Based Assessments: Leveraging a deep pool of experts to help organizations assess their cybersecurity and data protection programs across a broad range of frameworks and standards, including:



• NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) 2.0

• NIST Privacy Framework

• HHS 405(d) Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices

• HHS Cybersecurity Performance Goals

• HITRUST CSF

• HIPAA Security Rule

• HIPAA Privacy and Breach Notification Rule



Actionable Risk Reduction and Program Maturity: Equipping organizations with insights and measurable and actionable risk data they can act on to demonstrate risk reduction and program maturity with Clearwater's OCR-Quality® Risk Analysis.



Vendor Risk Management: Assisting organizations with assessing third-party risk and minimizing the risk to their organization.



Digital Health Acceleration: Working with digital health developers to advance strong cybersecurity and compliance programs that ensure the solutions they bring to market meet industry requirements and customer expectations.

Senior leaders from both the Clearwater and Guidehouse teams will be in attendance at the CHiME Fall Forum in San Diego next week to meet with clients and share more about the partnership.

About Clearwater

Clearwater helps organizations across the healthcare ecosystem move to a more secure, compliant, and resilient state so they can achieve their mission. The company provides a deep pool of experts across a broad range of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance domains, purpose-built software that enables efficient identification and management of cybersecurity and compliance risks, managed cloud services, and a 24/7 Security Operations Center with managed threat detection and response capabilities. To learn more, please visit www.clearwatersecurity.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors. Guidehouse is purpose-built to serve the national security, financial services, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure industries. Disrupting legacy consulting delivery models with its agility, capabilities, and scale, the firm delivers technology-enabled and focused solutions that position clients for innovation, resilience, and growth. With high-quality standards and a relentless pursuit of client success, Guidehouse's more than 17,000 employees collaborate with leaders to outwit complexity and achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future. To learn more, visit www.guidehouse.com.

