Clearwater Named 2026 Best in KLAS for Security and Privacy Consulting Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater, the healthcare industry's largest pure-play cybersecurity and compliance firm, today announced it has been named Best in KLAS for Security and Privacy Consulting Services in the 2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services Report published by KLAS Research. This recognition underscores Clearwater's continued commitment to delivering trusted, high-impact security and privacy services to organizations across the healthcare ecosystem.

Best in KLAS awards are based entirely on direct feedback from healthcare providers and payers and reflect outstanding performance, deep expertise, and strong client relationships. The Security and Privacy Consulting Services category for which Clearwater is recognized as market leader in the 2026 Best in KLAS report evaluates engagements helping organizations assess, enhance, and develop security and privacy programs through technical and advisory work. Example engagements include security risk assessments, HIPAA privacy assessments, provision of a virtual/interim CISO, penetration testing, vulnerability testing, network web application testing, and security testing.

Clients consistently praise Clearwater for its strategic ability, exceptional team, engagement execution, and measurable results, earning a top-performing score of 94.3 out of 100.

A CTO client remarked in a September 2025 survey conducted by KLAS Research, "I tell people about Clearwater's aptitudes, their knowledge of evolving threats, how they are very healthcare specific, and how they have a comprehensive and affordable solution with great value."

Clearwater serves a diverse and growing base of clients across the healthcare industry, including several of the nation's largest health systems as well as a large universe of regional hospitals, physician practice management groups, digital health and other healthcare technology companies, medical device manufacturers, and business service providers that share in the need to keep patients safe and protected health information secure while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements.

In addition to the comprehensive set of services it delivers to clients, Clearwater presents a Cyber Briefing each month that provides clear, executive-ready insights on the threats, trends, and regulatory changes shaping today's cyber risk landscape in healthcare.

"Being named Best in KLAS is especially meaningful because it is driven by the voices of our clients," said Clearwater President Baxter Lee. "This award reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team to helping healthcare organizations strengthen security and privacy programs in an increasingly complex threat landscape."

The Best in KLAS award marks another milestone in Clearwater's mission to safeguard healthcare organizations and enable them to focus on their missions with confidence. The company was recently ranked #36 on MSSP Alert's 2025 Top Global MSSPs List and was rated healthcare's top cybersecurity consultants in a 2025 report published by Black Book Market Research and named Best in Business for Cybersecurity by Modern Healthcare in December 2024.

Clearwater helps organizations across the healthcare ecosystem move to a more secure, compliant, and resilient state so they can achieve their missions. The company provides a deep pool of experts across a broad range of cybersecurity, privacy and compliance domains, purpose-built software that enables efficient identification and management of cybersecurity and compliance risks, managed cloud services, and a 24/7 Security Operations Center with managed threat detection and response capabilities. To learn more, visit www.clearwatersecurity.com.

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com

