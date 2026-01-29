Clearwater Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments Following Strong 2025 Growth

New appointments and expanded roles strengthen finance, consulting services, and solution strategy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater, healthcare's largest pure-play cybersecurity and compliance firm, today announced key leadership appointments that bolster the company's operational and delivery capabilities on the heels of another strong growth year in 2025.

Krissy Safi Senior Vice President, Consulting Services Dave Bailey Vice President, Consulting Solutions & Strategy

Davis Chaffin has joined Clearwater as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bringing extensive financial leadership and strategic operational experience that will support Clearwater's continued expansion and execution of its long-term growth strategy. He most recently served as CFO of Load One, the largest privately-held, full-service expedite and premium transportation provider in North America. With a background in Lean Six Sigma, Chaffin focuses on practical process improvement—simplifying reporting, reducing waste, and making work easier for teams.

In addition, Krissy Safi has been joined Clearwater as Senior Vice President, Consulting Services. Safi is a seasoned cybersecurity leader with more than two decades of experience building and leading high-performing consulting teams. Safi previously served as Managing Director and Global Practice Leader with Protiviti, and she also has led security teams at IBM and the U.S. Department of State where she focused on upgrading, standardizing and securing the IT infrastructure of U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide. Her deep technical and strategic consulting expertise positions Clearwater to expand and elevate its market-leading consulting services.

Clearwater also announced the expanded role of Dave Bailey, who now serves as Vice President, Consulting Solutions & Strategy. In this new role, Bailey leads the development and execution of consulting solution strategy, ensuring alignment with client needs and market trends. Bailey has been a key senior leader at Clearwater, helping drive success across the company's portfolio of Security Services, and his new role reflects his significant contributions and leadership in shaping Clearwater's service offerings.

"We are excited to welcome Davis and Krissy to the Clearwater leadership team, and to celebrate Dave's continued growth within our organization," said Baxter Lee, President of Clearwater. "These strategic appointments strengthen our core capabilities across finance, consulting delivery, and consulting strategy—areas crucial to delivering exceptional value to our clients as they navigate evolving cybersecurity and compliance challenges."

These leadership additions and role evolutions amplify Clearwater's ability to scale operations, innovate client solutions, and support broader organizational growth. The company remains focused on empowering organizations across the healthcare ecosystem, and defense contractors served by its Redspin division, to strengthen their cybersecurity and compliance capabilities and become more resilient in the face of new threats and regulations.

