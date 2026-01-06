Clearwater Ranked #36 on MSSP Alert's 2025 Top Global MSSPs List

Significant rise in annual rankings reflects strong growth in adoption of company's managed security services and continued excellence in protecting healthcare organizations and defense contractors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater today announced that it has been ranked #36 on MSSP Alert's 2025 Top 250 Global Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) list. The placement underscores growing adoption of Clearwater's Managed Security Services (MSS), as well as the outstanding work of the company's MSS team in delivering measurable security outcomes for clients across the healthcare ecosystem as well as those in the defense industrial base served by its Redspin division.

Each year, MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, ranks the world's leading managed security service providers based on business growth, service offerings, client impact, and innovation. Clearwater's continued ascent on the list reflects increasing demand for managed detection and response, cloud security, and continuous risk management services—particularly among organizations operating in highly regulated environments.

"Earning a spot at #36 on this year's Top Global MSSPs list is a strong validation of the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our Managed Security Services team," said Clearwater President Baxter Lee. "As cyber threats continue to intensify across healthcare and the defense industrial base, organizations are turning to partners who understand both the technical and regulatory realities they face. This recognition reflects our team's relentless focus on helping clients reduce risk, improve resilience, and protect what matters most."

Clearwater delivers managed security services that are purpose-built for complex, compliance-driven industries, including hospitals and health systems, physician groups, payers, digital health companies, and defense contractors. The company's MSS offerings integrate continuous monitoring, threat detection and response, cloud and endpoint security, and expert guidance aligned to frameworks such as NIST, HIPAA, and CMMC—enabling clients to strengthen their security posture while meeting regulatory obligations.

"Our momentum on this list mirrors what we see every day with our clients," added Brian McManamon, General Manager of the company's Managed Security and Manage Cloud Services unit and Redspin President. "Organizations are looking for more than alerts—they want actionable insight, trusted expertise, and a partner that understands their mission. Our MSS team delivers that value at scale, and this recognition belongs to them."

The complete MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs list is available at https://www.msspalert.com/top-250-2025.

About Clearwater

Clearwater helps organizations across the healthcare ecosystem move to a more secure, compliant, and resilient state so they can achieve their missions. The company provides a deep pool of experts across a broad range of cybersecurity, privacy and compliance domains, purpose-built software that enables efficient identification and management of cybersecurity and compliance risks, managed cloud services, and a 24/7 Security Operations Center with managed threat detection and response capabilities. To learn more, visit www.clearwatersecurity.com.

Redspin, a division of Clearwater, specializes in enhancing the cyber readiness and resilience of federal and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations. As one of the first Authorized CMMC 3rd Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAOs) and one with the most assessment experience, Redspin provides guidance to federal organizations seeking CMMC certification to reduce cyber risks and protect sensitive information. To learn more, visit www.redspin.com.

SOURCE Clearwater