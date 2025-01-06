Clearwater Living Hires Ed Ward as Senior Vice President of Operations

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Living®, a real estate and property management company dedicated to the ownership, operation and development of high-quality senior living communities, announced today that Ed Ward has joined the company as senior vice president of operations.

In his new role, Ward will assume a variety of responsibilities including overseeing the company's day-to-day operations and driving strategic initiatives to enhance organizational efficiency and growth. He will also lead and motivate Clearwater's high-performance operations team, with an emphasis on coaching, mentoring and growth development as essential components of the role. Other key focuses for Ward include achieving and surpassing occupancy, profitability, cash flow and other business goals.

"We are delighted to welcome Ed to Clearwater Living," said Danielle Morgan, Clearwater Living's president and chief operating officer. "His deep understanding of operational excellence and commitment to continuous improvement perfectly align with our values and strategic goals."

Ward is a seasoned senior living executive with more than 20 years of proven success and a strong track record supporting top-tier senior housing operators in a variety of environments, including venture capital, real estate investment trusts and owner/operator settings, to name a few. His expertise spans independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities.

Prior to joining Clearwater, Ward was the chief operating officer and acting CEO of Volante Senior Living where he doubled the net operating income for a struggling portfolio of senior living communities by attracting top talent, reducing resident turnover and improving occupancy by more than 800 basis points. Previous leadership positions also include serving as vice president of operations, innovation and care at Kisco Senior Living and divisional vice president of the west region at Elmcroft Senior Living.

"I'm thrilled to join Clearwater Living, a company that shares my passion for providing exceptional care and creating vibrant communities for seniors," Ward said. "I'm excited to leverage my experience to optimize operations, and I look forward to contributing to Clearwater's mission and positively impacting the lives of our residents and partners."

Ward holds a master's degree in systems management from the University of Southern California and a bachelor's degree in telecommunications/business administration.

Clearwater Living believes purposeful connections with others, shared experiences and community involvement are integral to health and well-being. The company's Empowered Living philosophy goes beyond basic care to create opportunities for residents to fulfill their physical, mental and emotional needs through individual choice and community involvement. Diverse programs, amenities and events promote physical activity, stimulate the mind, encourage social engagement and provide an environment that's perfect for effortless living.

