Clearway Health and Middlesex Hospital Join Forces to Open First Specialty Pharmacy for Health System

New program will enhance medication options, reduce financial burden and improve clinical outcomes for patients

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearway Health, a specialty pharmacy services company partnering with hospitals and health systems to build and strengthen specialty pharmacy programs, has joined forces with Middlesex Hospital based in Middletown, Connecticut. Together, they will create and operate a specialty pharmacy and provide surrounding services to ensure Middlesex Hospital patients are connected to vital specialty medications.

Serving patients throughout Middlesex County and along the Connecticut shoreline, Middlesex Hospital currently provides inpatient pharmacy services at its hospital in Middletown but does not provide any pharmacy services for patients who are not staying at the hospital.

"Offering specialty medication through a Middlesex Hospital specialty pharmacy will help to make health care more convenient for our patients," said Vincent G. Capece, Jr., president and CEO of Middlesex Health. "We always strive to provide the best care and experience possible, and this is just one more way we can help make life easier for those navigating a complex or chronic medical condition."

"We commend Middlesex Hospital's commitment to expand pharmacy services from a traditional, inpatient care setting to an outpatient service line through specialty pharmacy," said Allison Arant, senior vice president, client development and marketing, Clearway Health. "Their vision is to be the clear, first choice for medical care. Now, with our partnership, they will be the distinguished, first choice provider of specialty pharmacy services to their patients. We are honored that Middlesex Hospital has chosen Clearway Health as their partner and are grateful for their trust and commitment to our partnership and mutual success."

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health's specialty pharmacy services create sustainable assets and build lasting legacies for hospitals and health systems, providing a service that every patient deserves. Our team began at Boston Medical Center Health System, improving access to care and managing the complex medication needs of vulnerable patient populations. Equipped with this unique experience to solve challenges, Clearway Health partners with other hospitals and health systems to provide transformative specialty pharmacy services that put patients first. Our strategic partnerships build and strengthen the infrastructure for specialty pharmacy programs through improving operational workflows, implementing clinical programs, hiring and embedding skilled pharmacists and patient liaisons into the clinical team, providing proprietary software technology, unlocking drug access and leading accreditation processes. Clearway Health delivers a clinically driven service that eliminates barriers to medication access, improves the health of patients and communities, grows revenue at healthy margins for health systems and reduces costs for patients. To learn more, visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

About Middlesex Health

Based in Middletown, Conn., Middlesex Health, a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, includes Middlesex Hospital, a not-for-profit Magnet hospital with 275 beds, and two Middlesex Health Cancer Center locations. It also features three emergency departments and two urgent care centers, along with many other programs and services. Middlesex Health's network of primary care physicians, medical and surgical specialists and other employees work to meet the needs of the Middlesex County and Connecticut shoreline communities.

Using innovative technology, Middlesex Health's vision is to be the clear, first choice for medical care, and its mission is to provide the safest, highest-quality care and best experience possible.

SOURCE Clearway Health