Clearway Health and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care Join Forces to Offer Access to Pharmacy Services Accreditation

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearway Health, a specialty pharmacy services company partnering with hospitals and health systems, has joined forces with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), a leading national healthcare accreditor for specialty pharmacy services. The partnership will enhance the accreditation process for Clearway Health's health system partners.

Specialty pharmacy accreditation demonstrates a seal of quality ensuring pharmacy operations and patient management services adhere to the highest set of standards. Earning accreditation represents a health system's commitment to offer the highest quality pharmacy services to their patients.

Clearway Health has joined forces with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). Post this

"Clearway Health's partnership with ACHC reinforces our commitment to specialty pharmacy excellence through programs that deliver disease-state specific clinical assessments, patient compliance and adherence," said Nicole Faucher, MS, president of Clearway Health.

"Both ACHC and Clearway Health are committed to advancing the role hospital and health system pharmacies play in their communities," said Matt Hughes, ACHC vice president of corporate strategy. "This partnership strengthens our shared focus of prioritizing the patient, optimizing pharmacy operations and improving patient outcomes."

Accreditation assesses a pharmacy's structure, processes and performance in organization and administration, pharmacy operations, clinical management and quality reporting and improvement. Once accredited, pharmacies can grow their services more quickly because they are better equipped to handle complex specialty medications.

The partnership with ACHC will allow Clearway Health's health system partners to receive special pricing on ACHC Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation. Discounts on select ACHCU educational resources are also available.

"Together we look forward to providing a seamless, successful accreditation process for our health system partners," said Faucher.

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health emerged as a solution to improve access to care and manage the complex medication needs of patient populations at Boston Medical Center Health System. Equipped with this unique experience to solve challenges, Clearway Health partners with other hospitals and health systems to provide transformative specialty pharmacy services that put patients first. We build and strengthen the infrastructure for specialty pharmacy programs including operational workflows, clinical programs, hiring and embedding skilled pharmacists and patient liaisons into the clinical team, providing proprietary software technology, unlocking drug access and leading accreditation processes. We deliver a clinically driven service that eliminates barriers to medication access, improves the health of patients and communities, grows revenue at healthy margins for health systems and reduces costs for patients. Our specialty pharmacy services create sustainable assets and build lasting legacies for our client partners, providing a service that every patient deserves.

To learn more, visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

About ACHC

ACHC, the nation's top accreditor for specialty, infusion, and compounding pharmacy, offers a comprehensive suite of pharmacy accreditation and distinction options, including Ambulatory Infusion Center and Mail Order Pharmacy Accreditation and PCAB Accreditation for sterile and non-sterile compounding.

With over 35 years of experience, ACHC has a history of driving success with industry-leading programs. ACHC develops solutions for healthcare providers worldwide and remains committed to delivering a customized, collaborative accreditation experience.

To learn more, visit achc.org, email [email protected], or call (855) 937-2242.

SOURCE Clearway Health