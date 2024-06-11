Clearway Health Demonstrates Commitment to Data Security with Successful SOC 2 Assessment

BOSTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearway Health, a company partnering with hospitals and health systems to build and strengthen specialty pharmacy programs, announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 assessment.

Assessed by an objective third-party, accredited by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a rigorous process recognized internationally as a gold standard in measuring a service provider's ability to securely manage its data and protect the privacy of its partners. This milestone highlights Clearway Health's commitment to the highest standards of data security and compliance, as determined by the AICPA for service organizations.

Clearway Health, building specialty pharmacy programs for health systems, successfully completed its SOC 2 assessment. Post this

In 2022, over 422 million people were impacted by a data breach. Because of breaches like this, many healthcare institutions require assurance that their sensitive data will be safe. The SOC 2 assessment demonstrates the required data security controls are in place to protect customer data against unauthorized access, detect anomalies and security incidents across the entire ecosystem, prevent risk situations and quickly repair damage and restore functionality in the event of a data breach or system failure.

"The importance of adherence to the highest security level cannot be over-emphasized in healthcare today," said Rusty Atkinson, vice president, information technology at Clearway Health. "Having our system and processes verified by a third-party auditor is an important step for us, confirming we are doing all the right things to protect our company and the privacy of our partner health systems, their providers and their patients."

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health partners with hospitals and health systems to build or strengthen their own specialty pharmacy programs, improve access to care and provide personalized support to vulnerable patients, families, providers and care managers to eliminate barriers and ensure medications are received on time. Born out of Boston Medical Center, Clearway Health serves hospitals, health systems and their communities - providing a service that's been proven, lived and experienced by our team. Visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

SOURCE Clearway Health