Clearway Health Named to 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care List by Fortune Media and Great Place To Work

Clearway Health

07 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Clearway Health for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List. This is Clearway Health's first time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Clearway Health is one of the best health care companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 208,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the health care industry.

"We have much to celebrate at Clearway Health, especially the dedication of our employees who are the reason why we received this distinguished honor," said Nicole Faucher, president of Clearway Health. "Their teamwork and commitment to one another and to the organizations we serve truly make Clearway Health a remarkable place to work."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Health Care," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies know that it isn't the industry — but the company — that determines employee experience."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Health Care," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief, Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in health care is vital for success in this competitive industry."

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health partners with hospitals and health systems to build or strengthen their own specialty pharmacy programs, improve access to care and provide personalized support to vulnerable patients, families, providers and care managers to eliminate barriers and ensure medications are received on time. Born out of Boston Medical Center, Clearway Health serves hospitals, health systems and their communities - providing a service that's been proven, lived and experienced by our team. To learn more, visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 208,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations in the health care industry.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable.

SOURCE Clearway Health

