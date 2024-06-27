Clearway Health Names Chief Pharmacy Officer

BOSTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohammad (Mo) Kharbat, RPh, MBA, FACHE, was appointed to senior vice president, chief pharmacy officer of Clearway Health, a specialty pharmacy services company partnering with hospitals and health systems. With more than 20 years of experience as a health system pharmacy executive, Kharbat leads the industry affairs and pharmacy services teams for Clearway Health while also guiding the company's pharmacy initiatives.

"During Mo's tenure, Clearway Health has made ongoing investments in its industry affairs and pharmacy services organization to help our hospital and health system partners procure and dispense limited distribution drugs, improve pharmacy benefit manager and payor network relationships, optimize the 340B drug pricing program, earn specialty pharmacy accreditation and lower employee health plan spend," said Nicole Faucher, president, Clearway Health. "These outcomes have strengthened our client relationships, helping them to expand their reach of specialty pharmacy services to their patients, along with bolstering our overall company performance."

In his new role, Kharbat will strengthen the company's industry strategy and pharmacy services to serve a growing client base and expanding services offerings. These services include helping health systems improve medication access through negotiating with payers, PBMs and manufacturers, staying abreast of industry trends and upcoming drug releases, and strengthening services for pharmacies across Clearway Health's client organizations.

"Clearway Health is a growth-focused organization that is passionate about access, equity and reducing the friction in specialty pharmacy," said Kharbat. "There are many barriers health systems face when attempting to access life-saving medications for patients and we want to alleviate this frustration. My role as chief pharmacy officer further aligns our services and streamlines an effective approach that helps hospitals offer novel and affordable medications which are accessible for their patients. I am honored to lead a team that breaks down barriers, equips our client partners and helps to improve patients' lives every day."

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health partners with hospitals and health systems to build or strengthen their own specialty pharmacy programs, improve access to care and provide personalized support to vulnerable patients, families, providers and care managers to eliminate barriers and ensure medications are received on time. Born out of Boston Medical Center, Clearway Health serves hospitals, health systems and their communities - providing a service that's been proven, lived and experienced by our team. Visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

