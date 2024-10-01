Clearway Health Unveils Charter, a New Patient Management Software Solution for Specialty Pharmacy Programs

Proprietary, cloud-based software system streamlines pharmacy operations with enhanced monitoring and management to improve patient adherence, clinical results and outcomes

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearway Health, a specialty pharmacy services company partnering with hospitals and health systems, unveils Charter, its new proprietary patient management software solution developed to support the specific needs of specialty pharmacy programs within a hospital or health system.

The cloud-based software platform integrates business intelligence, automated workflow processes, real-time views and data-driven reporting to deliver a robust patient management platform for specialty pharmacy services. Key features include medication access management, which supports prior authorization tracking and financial assistance, care plan engagement, patient notifications, such as refill reminders and appointment updates and role-based work queues to enable team collaboration, workload balance and status visibility. The platform also facilitates monitoring of medication adherence and clinical outcomes, offering a holistic approach to patient care management.

Charter's advanced data analytics and reporting capabilities provide valuable insights regarding patient adherence, prescribing behaviors, financial assistance trends as well as clinical assessment and patient reported outcomes to support clinical decisions made by the integrated care team. The enhanced monitoring and patient management system has the ability to improve patient medication adherence, and clinical results while also automating tasks and reducing administrative burden, allowing clinical staff more time focused on patient care.

"Specialty pharmacy is a unique and complex workflow, requiring a new approach to managing the patient and provider experience," says Nicole Faucher, MS, president of Clearway Health. "Charter simplifies patient management and communications for health systems with complex specialty pharmacy needs by improving operational efficiency, informed decision-making and patient outcomes."

Charter allows for a secure and seamless integration for health systems with adherence to industry standards such as HIPAA for secure data exchange and interoperability with existing Electronic Health Record systems.

"We realized the value a tailored platform for specialty pharmacy could offer to our health system partners, and as solution-seekers, decided to build our own. Charter was born to provide a superior service that can yield a transformative specialty pharmacy experience," said Rusty Atkinson, vice president, information technology for Clearway Health.

Designed with purpose-built workflows and functionality, Charter delivers an enhanced user experience and integration capabilities. Clearway Health has begun to implement Charter in their health system and hospital client partner locations.

"Unveiling our innovative solution for health systems comes on the heels of Clearway Health's third anniversary. We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate this company milestone than with this remarkable accomplishment to improve health care for patients," said Faucher.

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health emerged as a solution to improve access to care and manage the complex medication needs of patient populations at Boston Medical Center Health System. Equipped with this unique experience to solve challenges, Clearway Health partners with other hospitals and health systems to provide transformative specialty pharmacy services that put patients first. We build and strengthen the infrastructure for specialty pharmacy programs including operational workflows, clinical programs, hiring and embedding skilled pharmacists and patient liaisons into the clinical team, providing proprietary software technology, unlocking drug access and leading accreditation processes. We deliver a clinically driven service that eliminates barriers to medication access, improves the health of patients and communities, grows revenue at healthy margins for health systems and reduces costs for patients. Our specialty pharmacy services create sustainable assets and build lasting legacies for our client partners, providing a service that every patient deserves.

To learn more, visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

