Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility

"This new biorepository will be a critical resource for our scientists. Biobanking is essential for the evolution of personalized medicine. The ability to properly manage biological specimens and to compare diseased tissues side-by-side with healthy tissues, is essential to understanding the biological basis of a disease," said Serpil Erzurum, MD, chair of Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute. "As a leading healthcare organization, this provides an unparalleled opportunity to advance understanding of many different diseases, enabling us to make discoveries that are directly benefitting our patients."

The two-story building will be located on the Cleveland Clinic's campus and is expected to be completed in summer 2019. Brooks Life Sciences, a division of Brooks Automation and a global leader in sample management solutions, will manage the onsite operations to include storing and maintaining high-value collections of biological material safely and efficiently. They will begin with the launch of a sample inventory process that will annotate each sample within the storage facility before moving material to the new biorepository.

"With an international reputation as a leader in medical research, Cleveland Clinic understands the value sample management plays in medical research and is committed to improving patient outcomes," said Brooks Life Sciences President Dusty Tenney. "We are extremely proud to be partnering with Cleveland Clinic to manage the operations of its new biobank and to offer our expertise in sample management."

About Brooks Automation, Inc.

Brooks is a leading worldwide provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing and life sciences. Brooks' technologies, engineering competencies and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, Brooks has been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market. Since 2011, Brooks has applied its automation and cryogenics expertise to meet the sample storage needs of customers in the life sciences industry. Brooks Life Sciences, a division of Brooks Automation, provides a broad range of products and services for on-site infrastructure for sample management in temperatures of ‑20°C to -150°C, as well as comprehensive outsource service solutions across the complete life cycle of biological samples including collection, transportation, processing, storage, protection, retrieval and disposal that accelerate research and improve patient health. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with direct operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 52,000 employees are more than 3,600 full-time salaried physicians and researchers and 14,000 nurses, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic's health system includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 11 regional hospitals, more than 150 northern Ohio outpatient locations – including 18 full-service family health centers and three health and wellness centers – and locations in Weston, Fla.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2017, there were 7.6 million outpatient visits, 229,000 hospital admissions and 207,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic. News and resources are available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Brooks' financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected timing for completion of the biorepository and the anticipated benefits of working with Cleveland Clinic. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks that relate more broadly to Brooks' overall business, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Brooks expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Brooks undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

Media contact information:

Brooks Life Sciences

Marla Kertzman

Phone +1 (209) 852-9027

marla@thoroughbred-communications.com

Investor Contacts:

Sherry Dinsmore

Brooks Automation

978.262.4301

sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

John Mills

Managing Partner

ICR, LLC

646.277.1254

john.mills@icrinc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cleveland-clinic-and-brooks-automation-announce-new-biobanking-facility-300651148.html

SOURCE Brooks Automation

Related Links

http://www.brooks.com

