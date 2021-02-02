Cleveland Kitchen Honors the Flavors of Korea with the Debut of Classic Kimchi

CLEVELAND, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of requests from consumers and countless personal batches made, Cleveland Kitchen 's latest probiotic-rich creation is a celebration of Korea's favorite side dish – Kimchi! The culinary brand focused on delicious and healthy plant-based foods is expanding its signature line of products with another classic, world-class fermented cabbage dish with the help of Cleveland native and Korean Chef Heejung Gumbs, Recipe Developer and a chef of her family's business, Korea House Restaurant. This mouthwatering, authentic flavor experience can be eaten daily with eggs, salads, rice bowls, sandwiches and any dishes that need a touch of heat.

Cleveland Kitchen Classic Kimchi

As a brand that's mission is to make eating fermented foods accessible for all, Cleveland Kitchen is proud to debut its take on a delectably spicy food beloved by many. The Cleveland Kitchen brothers, Drew and Mac Anderson, treasure their multi-cultural upbringing which was heavily influenced by their Asian grandmother and immigrant matriarch who passed tradition along to her children and grandchildren. Their personal experiences with international cuisine growing up have led to their unyielding appreciation for Kimchi, even frequently dining at Korea House Restaurant from the time they were toddlers. Now, they have the prodigious opportunity to collaborate with Chef Heejung Gumb, who was born and raised in Jeolla-do, a province well-known for having the best Kimchi, to infuse her authentic flavors into this creation. This variation of the pickled side uses cabbage paired with fresh garlic, greens, crunchy carrots, and Gochugaru red peppers. Like every fresh ferment from Cleveland Kitchen, Classic Kimchi is gluten-free, keto-friendly, and plant-based. Each serving is only 10 calories and contains plentiful gut-healthy probiotics.

"Our team is looking forward to presenting our version of Kimchi to consumers as we were introduced to the dish at a very young age by our Grandmother who loved to share the flavorful cuisines of the region with our family," said Co-Founder and CEO of Cleveland Kitchen, Drew Anderson. "Our hope for this spicy, fresh and authentic interpretation is to offer another entry point into gourmet fermented foods to those who are curious about the unmatched flavor and health benefits they provide. We have created a top-quality product for existing kraut and kimchi-lovers and are so happy to have the honor of closely working with Chef Heejung Gumbs on this recipe. We know we have something really special to share with our customers."

"Our family has had a strong relationship with the founders of Cleveland Kitchen for over a decade and I was immensely excited when they asked to work together on this special project," said Heejung Gumbs, Recipe Developer and Chef of Korea House Restaurant. "Kimchi is a true treasure of Korean cuisine. Working with Cleveland Kitchen and being able to share my community's healthy and tasty culinary staple in America has been a very fun and rewarding experience."

Look out for pouches of Cleveland Kitchen's Classic Kimchi in the refrigerated section at Sprouts stores nationwide for $5.99 or grab the 16 oz containers online at www.clevelandkitchen.com for all eating occasions. To learn more about the brand, check out Cleveland Kitchen's Instagram page at Instagram.com/clevelandkitchen or visit their website.

About Cleveland Kitchen

Cleveland Kitchen was started with three brothers, cabbage and a traditional family recipe. The brothers began their fermenting journey in college as a way to stay in touch with their Cleveland roots and began to create fresh, crunchy, probiotic krauts that used simple ingredients like vegetables, garlic and salt. After serving up their mouthwatering take on sauerkraut at local farmers markets, the founders expanded their availability and now, provide their world-class products across the country. Today, Cleveland Kitchen is an innovative culinary brand focused on creating fermented products that taste amazing and are healthy for all. For more information, please visit www.clevelandkitchen.com and follow their Instagram page .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kim Le | Sonja Melin

[email protected]

213-516-2479

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Cleveland Kitchen

Related Links

https://www.clevelandkitchen.com

