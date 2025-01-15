Cleveland Kitchen Launches New Everything Sauces - Kimchi Ranch and Dill Pickle Buffalo - at Whole Foods Market

CLEVELAND, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Kitchen, a leader in fermented food innovation, is proud to introduce its latest flavor-packed creations: Kimchi Ranch and Dill Pickle Buffalo Everything Sauces available at select stores nationwide with Whole Foods Market. These bold, versatile sauces combine the gut-friendly benefits of fermentation with vibrant flavors that elevate any dish.

The new Everything Sauces are designed to meet the growing demand for unique, culinary-forward condiments that pair perfectly with a variety of meals. Kimchi Ranch and Dill Pickle Buffalo deliver unforgettable flavor combinations inspired by consumer-favorite trends.

What's Special About Kimchi Ranch and Dill Pickle Buffalo Everything Sauces?

Kimchi Ranch : A creamy, tangy twist on classic ranch, infused with the bold, umami flavors of kimchi.

Dill Pickle Buffalo: Buffalo sauce like you've never tasted it - infused with tangy pickle flavor for a creamy, spicy, taste sensation!

Culinary Versatility: You can dip, dunk, drizzle, dress, coat, etc. any and all of your favorite foods for added flavor - try with pizza, chicken wings, chicken tenders & sandwiches, burgers, tacos, fries, veggies, rice bowls, salads, etc.!

Clean Ingredients: Made with fresh, high-quality, and naturally fermented ingredients.

"Kimchi Ranch and Buffalo Dill Pickle are everything you want in a sauce—bold, versatile, and loaded with flavor," said Mac Anderson, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Cleveland Kitchen. "We're excited to bring these innovative condiments to Whole Foods shoppers looking to elevate their meals with trend-forward flavors and gut-friendly benefits."

About Cleveland Kitchen

Cleveland Kitchen transforms fermented foods with innovative, flavorful products that enhance meals and excite the palate. From krauts and kimchi to pickles and Everything Sauces, Cleveland Kitchen prioritizes quality, craftsmanship, and gut-friendly nutrition, making every bite memorable.

For more information and recipes, visit www.clevelandkitchen.com or follow us on social media @clevelandkitchen.

