Clever Real Estate Launches Clever Title and Promotes Executive to Lead New Division

With a focus on improving the client experience and reducing administrative burden, Clever Title seeks to revolutionize the traditional title and escrow industry. 

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever Real Estate, a fast-growing real estate technology company, announced the launch of Clever Title, a modern, tech-forward title and escrow company designed to streamline processes and enhance transparency for clients and partners.

Clever Title, a full-service title and escrow company, leverages innovative technology and experienced staff to streamline processes, improve communication, and provide better transparency for clients and partners.

Tony Chahal, formerly SVP of Clever Pro, has been promoted to President of Closing Services to spearhead the launch and management of Clever's new Title & Escrow division. In his previous role, Chahal successfully launched Clever Pro, an all-in-one solution benefiting mortgage lenders and borrowers alike.

"The launch of Clever Title marks a significant milestone for Clever, as it expands its suite of services to provide a comprehensive and tech-forward end-to-end real estate solution," Chahal said. "By incorporating the latest technology into the closing process through our portal, it  allows users to track their escrow process in real-time, providing them with access to important files, direct communication with all parties, and industry-leading fraud protection."

Traditional title and escrow processes have been plagued by physical paperwork, drawn-out timelines, and a lack of transparency, leading to a challenging experience for both real estate agents and their clients.

Clever Title's online portal offers real-time tracking, online document storage, and full digital encryption, providing clients with unprecedented visibility and security throughout the transaction process.

"Our goal is to empower agents to focus on serving their clients by offloading administrative tasks," Clever's Co-Founder and CEO Luke Babich said. "We're committed to reimagining and enhancing the traditional title and escrow system through the power of technology."

By offering comprehensive title and escrow services in-house, Clever aims to provide a seamless end-to-end real estate solution and drive revenue growth in every market it serves.

About Clever Real Estate
Clever Real Estate is a technology company that produces educational real estate content reaching over 10 million readers annually, and its nationwide agent matching service has a 5.0-star Trustpilot rating across 2,300+ customer reviews. Since launching in 2017, Clever has reached $8.5 billion in real estate sold, matched 100,000+ customers with realtors, and saved consumers over $160 million on commission fees. Clever's network spans 19,000 agents across all 50 states.

