CLEW Nicotine Pouches Officially Launch in Egypt, Expanding Global Reach

CLEW's reputation precedes its entry into Egypt, having already earned accolades on a global scale. CLEW secured the Vaporound Best Nicotine Pouch Award whilst appearing at the prestigious Vaper Expo in Birmingham, UK. This was their fifth significant industry honour, adding to an impressive list of wins. Previous awards include "Best Nicotine Pouch" at Inter Tabac in Dortmund, Germany, ANTY in Malaysia, Vapecon South Africa, and the MENA Vape Awards.

The announcement followed CLEW CEO Mr. Waqas Khan's keynote address at the World Tobacco Asia 2024 event in Dubai where he emphasized the critical role of alternative nicotine products in reducing harm and highlighted CLEW's commitment to empowering cosumers with safer, more convenient nicotine options.

"Launching CLEW in Egypt is an important step in our journey to make harm-reduction products accessible worldwide," said Mr. Khan. "At WT Asia, we showcased how products like CLEW Nicotine Pouches can significantly contribute to global efforts in reducing harm associated with combustible tobacco, and we're thrilled to bring these benefits to consumers in Egypt."

Egypt is a key market for CLEW, with increasing demand for innovative and safer nicotine solutions. CLEW aims to help these new consumers make informed choices and address health issues linked to traditional tobacco products. The launch will be supported by partnerships with local distributors and retailers.

CLEW Nicotine Pouches

CLEW Nicotine Pouches are made in cGMP and HACCP-certified facilities, ensuring high safety and quality standards. They offer satisfying, sustained nicotine delivery with long-lasting flavour and a smooth mouthfeel. Users can enjoy CLEW pouches anytime, anywhere.

Available in various flavours, including refreshing mint and classic tobacco, they offer multiple nicotine strength options ranging from 3mg to 20mg to cater for all tastes.

Nevcore Innovations Inc.

A global leader in next-generation premium products, specializing in smoke-free modern oral nicotine pouches, disposable vaping products, and energy pouches. Dedicated to advancing nicotine harm reduction, Nevcore is creating a smoke-free future where enjoyment and responsibility coexist.

In 2024, the FDA accepted CLEW's Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA), a milestone highlighting CLEW's commitment to providing adult nicotine consumers with discreet, smoke-free options.

For more information, visit www.clewpouches.com.

