CLI Integrates Shiplify to Improve LTL Pickup and Delivery Accuracy

New integration gives carriers earlier visibility into accessorial needs, improving routing decisions, quote accuracy and delivery performance

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), a prominent provider of freight management software for Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) fleets, today announced that its transportation management system now incorporates Shiplify's location intelligence APIs, giving carriers earlier and more accurate insight into freight handling requirements and associated accessorials at pickup and delivery locations. The integration helps carriers plan equipment and drivers more effectively and provides shippers with accurate quotes before freight is tendered.

"Our goal with all product changes is to improve carriers' operational efficiencies and enhance their customers' experience," said Ben Wiesen, president of Carrier Logistics. "By partnering with Shiplify we are building on the success of CLI's LOC-AI capabilities to deliver an even more comprehensive location management solution.

"With up to 15 percent of shipments being delivered to locations that require special handling or trigger accessorial fees, advanced location management technology is the key to having the correct fee charge," Wiesen added. "When carriers know whether a location requires special equipment or handling, they can plan ahead to keep shipments on schedule."

All customers who had subscribed to LOC-AI have been automatically upgraded to Shiplify. In addition to providing reliable location and accessorial details for U.S. and Canadian carriers, this new offering also delivers intelligent location insights, including:

Shiplify's standard location data and Shiplify API , which provides additional attributes such as dock door availability and other operational details.

, which provides additional attributes such as dock door availability and other operational details. Loading dock and access details , including liftgate or forklift requirements.

, including liftgate or forklift requirements. Multi-tenant location intelligence, identifying multiple consignees at the same physical address, along with suite/unit numbers and specific attributes such as dock access or other unique requirements.

"Integrating Shiplify's data directly into Carrier Logistics 'platform creates tangible, measurable impact by facilitating that carriers get paid for the services they provide," said North Winship, president, Shiplify. "This partnership puts real data to work by helping carriers make smarter operational decisions, improve asset utilization, and ultimately strengthen performance across the entire LTL value chain."

About Shiplify

Shiplify provides accurate, real-time location data to help identify accessorial needs such as residential delivery, limited-access points and liftgate requirements. Shiplify offers multiple API endpoints to support a wide range of carrier, shipper and 3PL technology applications. For more information, visit Shiplify.com.

About Carrier Logistics Inc.

Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), based in Elmsford, N.Y., is a leader in freight management software with over 50 years of experience serving the transportation industry. CLI delivers powerful, end-to-end solutions designed to handle the complex needs of LTL carriers, combined LTL and truckload operators, asset-light and non-asset-based providers, and package delivery companies across the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at www.carrierlogistics.com.

