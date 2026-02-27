Pedigree Technologies Announces LTL-Focused Integration with Carrier Logistics' TMS

FARGO, N.D., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedigree Technologies, a U.S.-based provider of fleet technology and mobile workflow solutions, today announced a strategic integration with Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), delivering modern driver communications, pickup and delivery workflows, and mobile document capture directly within the CLI FACTS TMS.

Pedigree Technologies, a U.S.-based provider of fleet technology and mobile workflow solutions, and Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), a leading freight management software provider, come together to deliver modern driver communications, pickup and delivery workflows, and mobile document capture

Built specifically for Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) carriers, but applicable to other types of transportation businesses, the integration connects drivers, dispatch, and back-office teams in near real time, without requiring fleets to replace their existing ELD or change their compliance strategy.

Carrier Logistics' TMS is trusted by LTL carriers to manage complex dispatch, billing, settlements, and freight visibility. Through this integration, Pedigree augments the system moving it into the field with mobile-first workflows that streamline communication, reduce manual processes, and improve operational visibility across multi-stop pickup and delivery operations.

Key capabilities include two-way messaging between drivers and operations teams, pickup and delivery job execution with real-time status updates flowing back into the CLI TMS, and secure mobile document capture for bills of lading, proof of delivery, and signed receipts. These workflows are designed to eliminate paper handling, accelerate billing, and improve customer responsiveness.

Unlike many technology integrations that require fleets to overhaul their existing systems, Pedigree's integration with CLI is intentionally modular and ELD-agnostic. LTL carriers can continue using their current ELD provider, or operate without an ELD dependency, while still benefiting from modern mobile workflows and real-time operational data.

"Our goal is to help carriers modernize without disruption," said Rocco Marrari, VP of sales at Pedigree Technologies. "This integration allows LTL fleets to improve communication, document handling, and workflow efficiency, without forcing unnecessary change or technology replacement."

The integration is designed specifically for terminal-based LTL operations, supporting multi-stop routes, linehaul coordination, and pickup and delivery workflows.

"This integration between CLI and Pedigree Technologies brings together two companies with a shared focus on serving the unique operational needs of LTL carriers," said Ben Wiesen, president of Carrier Logistics. "Through Pedigree's mobile-first workflows, CLI's solution extends out onto the road— creating stronger alignment between drivers, dispatch, and back-office operations. Providing better visibility across their operations is a practical step for both our organizations and, most importantly, for the LTL fleets that rely on us."

Together, Pedigree Technologies and Carrier Logistics are delivering a fully integrated solution that helps carriers reduce manual touchpoints, improve data accuracy, speed up billing, and create tighter alignment between drivers and operations teams.

About Pedigree Technologies

Pedigree Technologies is a U.S.-based fleet and asset technology provider delivering mobile workflows, driver communications, telematics, and optional ELD solutions designed to improve visibility, efficiency, and safety across fleet operations.

About Carrier Logistics Inc.

Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), based in Elmsford, N.Y., is a leader in freight management software with over 50 years of experience serving the transportation industry. CLI delivers powerful, end-to-end solutions designed to handle the complex needs of LTL carriers, combined LTL and truckload operators, asset-light and non-asset-based providers, and package delivery companies across the U.S. and Canada.

SOURCE Carrier Logistics Inc.