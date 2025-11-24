Click Bond Expands Board of Directors to Strengthen Vision, Innovation, and Growth

CARSON CITY, Nev., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Click Bond, Inc. has added two external board members to its Board of Directors for the first time in its 38-year history. Historically, the board has consisted only of members of the Hutter family, which founded, owns, and operates the business. The company is excited to welcome two respected aerospace and technology leaders to the Board: Patrick Marotta, President & CEO of Marotta Controls, and Dr. John Langford, Co-Founder & CEO of Electra.Aero.

This expansion reflects Click Bond's commitment to shaping the future of aerospace assembly through visionary governance, innovation of next-generation technology, and continued investment in the company's culture, capabilities, and talent.

"As Click Bond continues to grow as an industry leader and key supplier to major aerospace and defense programs around the world, tapping the insights and guidance of respected leaders like Patrick and John is key to our success," says Karl Hutter, Click Bond's CEO. "Each of them brings a combination of deep experience in technology-driven business with an absolute alignment of the people-centric philosophy of business that gives Click Bond a unique advantage."

Strategic Alignment and Vision

The addition of Marotta and Langford strengthens Click Bond's knowledge and experience regarding key growth markets — from electric and hybrid aviation to advanced defense electronics and control systems — while reinforcing its reputation for engineering excellence and strong customer relationships.

"Through industry events and reputation, I came to know Click Bond for precision, ingenuity, and its longstanding commitment to solving complex challenges in aerospace," Marotta says about why he was drawn to joining the Click Bond board. "Coming from another family-owned and -operated business, I am familiar with the challenges that come with that distinction. In an industry dominated by public and private equity-owned companies, we face a somewhat different set of challenges. Our active presence in and around the operations gives us a connection to the product and customer that large companies envy. I anticipate working with the Click Bond board to contribute another perspective on operational excellence and help shape the strategic direction."

Dr. Langford says he is excited about joining the Click Bond board for several reasons. "First, Click Bond is a multigenerational family-owned business, which I think is a vastly underappreciated category in the U.S. aerospace industrial base. If we're going to rebuild American leadership, we need a lot more companies like Click Bond that put a longer-term focus on customer service, product quality, and employee care and engagement.

"Second, Click Bond is at the leading edge of innovation in manufacturing," he continues. "Very few companies are really focused on what aerospace manufacturing should look like in the future — not just in the past. Rebuilding the American manufacturing base takes a lot of thought, hard work, and time, and Click Bond is right at the forefront."

A Board Built for the Future

The addition of outside board members to advise and broaden the family-owned and operated company enables Click Bond to maintain multigenerational family ownership and financial independence while benefitting from an infusion of new experiences and knowledge. Both Marotta and Langford are leaders who share Click Bond's values of integrity, curiosity, agility, elegance, responsibility, and teamwork. Additionally, as each of them is also part of a family-owned company, both members understand the importance of maintaining the sense of family within the company while welcoming new opportunities and perspectives.

Their addition is a clear milestone in the process of attaining Click Bond's long-term vision, aligning with its strategic goals and continued evolution as a global partner of choice for aerospace assembly solutions.

About the New Board Members

Patrick Marotta leads Marotta Controls, a family-owned aerospace and defense supplier specializing in precision control systems. With extensive experience in engineering innovation, operational excellence, and multigenerational leadership, Marotta brings a systems-level perspective to Click Bond's work in advanced manufacturing and product integration.

Dr. John Langford is a renowned aerospace engineer and entrepreneur recognized for founding Aurora Flight Sciences (acquired by Boeing) and leading Electra.Aero, a pioneer in electric short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft. His expertise in sustainability, autonomy, and next-generation flight complements Click Bond's innovation roadmap.

About Click Bond

Click Bond, Inc. is a global leader in aerospace assembly technology and the pioneer of adhesive-bonded fastening for aerospace. The company creates innovative solutions, delivered through world-class manufacturing and customer support. Founded in 1987, Click Bond, Inc. is headquartered in Carson City, NV, with an additional manufacturing facility in Watertown, CT. For more information about Click Bond, visit www.clickbond.com.

SOURCE Click Bond, Inc.