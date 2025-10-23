Click Bond, Inc. Celebrates Manufacturing Day on Oct. 29, 2025

Watertown plant opens doors to students and families to showcase career opportunities, advanced manufacturing, family activities, and food.

MEDIA ALERT: **PLANT TOUR and INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY**

WATERTOWN, Conn., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Click Bond, Inc. invites members of the media to attend its annual Manufacturing Day event.

WHO: Click Bond, Inc. in Watertown, Conn., invites members of the media to its Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) open house event.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 29, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: Click Bond, 18 Park Road, Watertown, CT 06795

WHAT: The annual MFG Day event is designed to showcase the modern manufacturing industry and inspire the next generation of creators. Attendees will get a sneak peek at our facility and learn how innovative and cutting-edge technology enables us to create our adhesive-bonded parts from raw materials, ultimately ending up on some of today's most exciting and important aircraft and other programs.

Attend the open house event, including a plant tour, hands-on booths with live demonstrations and impressive technology, family activities, and food.

Meet and interview Plant Manager Laurie Shakley and Vice President, Operations David Rackham to discuss Click Bond's products and services, the state of Connecticut's manufacturing industry, career opportunities, and more.

RSVP to guarantee interviews and plant access.

WHY: National Manufacturing Day is a nationwide event led annually by the National Association of Manufacturers. MFG Day was created to showcase the innovations of modern manufacturing and ignite enthusiasm for manufacturing careers. As manufacturers seek to fill 4 million high-skilled, high-tech, and high-paying jobs over the next decade, MFG Day empowers manufacturers to come together to address their collective challenges so they can help their communities and future generations thrive.

Plant tours are the cornerstone of MFG Day and the most effective method for showcasing operations, generating enthusiasm, and improving perceptions. Opening the doors and providing students, educators, parents, lawmakers, and the community a firsthand look at manufacturing processes, high-tech systems and equipment, clean and safe work environments, and company culture allows attendees to visualize how their own interests and aptitudes may align with future careers in manufacturing.

Click Bond, Inc. creates innovative fastening solutions, delivered through world-class manufacturing and customer support. Click Bond, Inc. is headquartered in Carson City, NV, with an additional manufacturing facility in Watertown, CT. For more information about Click Bond, visit: www.clickbond.com.

SOURCE Click Bond, Inc.