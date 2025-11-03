Click Bond, Inc. Celebrates Manufacturing Day on Nov. 5, 2025

Carson City headquarters opens its hangar to students and families to showcase career opportunities, advanced manufacturing, family activities, and food.

**TECH SHOWCASE AND INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY**

CARSON CITY, Nev., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Click Bond, Inc. invites members of the media to attend its annual Manufacturing Day event.

WHO: Click Bond, Inc. in Carson City, Nevada, invites members of the media to its Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) open hangar event.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 5, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. PST

WHERE: Click Bond, 2151 Lockheed Way, Carson City, NV 89706

WHAT: The annual MFG Day event is designed to showcase the modern manufacturing industry and inspire the next generation of creators. Attendees will get a sneak peek at our facility and never-before-seen technology, and they'll learn how this innovative and cutting-edge technology enables us to create and install our adhesive-bonded parts, which ultimately end up on some of today's most exciting and important aircraft.

Attend the open hangar event, which will feature hands-on booths with live demonstrations and impressive technology, family activities, and food.

Pick up an "Adventures in the Land of Assembly" activity sheet, featuring Click Bond's original product "hero" characters, illustrated by 14-year-old local artist Charlie Anderson of Sage Ridge School in Reno. Click Bond is excited to feature this exciting local talent and unveil Nutty the Nutplate and his gang!

Meet and interview Vice President, Operations David Rackham to discuss Click Bond's products and services, the state of Nevada's manufacturing industry, career opportunities, and more.

RSVP to guarantee interviews and event access.

WHY: National Manufacturing Day is a nationwide event led annually by the National Association of Manufacturers. MFG Day was created to showcase the innovations of modern manufacturing and ignite enthusiasm for manufacturing careers. As manufacturers seek to fill 4 million high-skilled, high-tech, and high-paying jobs over the next decade, MFG Day empowers manufacturers to come together to address their collective challenges so they can help their communities and future generations thrive.

Open house events are the cornerstone of MFG Day and the most effective method for showcasing operations, generating enthusiasm, and improving perceptions. Opening the doors and providing students, educators, parents, lawmakers, and the community a firsthand look at manufacturing processes, high-tech systems and equipment, clean and safe work environments, and company culture allows attendees to visualize how their own interests and aptitudes may align with future careers in manufacturing.

Click Bond, Inc. creates innovative fastening solutions, delivered through world-class manufacturing and customer support. Click Bond, Inc. is headquartered in Carson City, NV, with an additional manufacturing facility in Watertown, CT. For more information about Click Bond, visit: www.clickbond.com.

