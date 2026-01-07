Click Bond, Inc. Acquires Brighton Science, Uniting Bonding Science with Fastening Innovation

Partnership strengthens Click Bond's position as the pioneer in adhesive-bonded technology and leader in aerospace assembly solutions.

CARSON CITY, Nev., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Click Bond, Inc., a global leader in adhesive-bonded fastening and assembly solutions, today announced its acquisition of Brighton Science, a pioneer in surface intelligence and adhesion-measurement technology.

The acquisition expands Click Bond's ability to deliver measurable, scientific confidence from surface to structure — uniting bonding science with fastening innovation.

"This is an exciting evolution for Click Bond," said Brandon Perlich, President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Click Bond. "Brighton Science brings incredible scientific expertise to our engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Together, we'll make bonding even more reliable, scalable, and, ultimately, more trusted across every industry we serve."

Brighton Science, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, will continue to operate independently as Brighton Science, a Click Bond company.

"Our Surface Analyst technology has allowed companies in a wide range of industries to create more predictable bonds for over a decade," said Brighton Science CEO Andy Reeher. "By joining forces with Click Bond, we bring together two companies with strong customer relationships and technology leadership that together will deliver new innovations for manufacturing confidence."

A Shared Vision for the Future

This partnership reflects a shared vision: bringing the science of adhesion and the engineering of fasteners closer together. Over time, insights from Brighton Science's research will help inform Click Bond's continued research and development, product design, data science, and customer solution strategies, enabling manufacturers of high-performance platforms to achieve lighter, stronger, more efficient designs.

"This reinforces our shared belief that adhesion isn't art; it's science," said Karl Hutter, CEO of Click Bond. "By combining Brighton's measurement technology with our fastening systems, we're creating new opportunities for innovation and customer confidence."

Click Bond appreciates the support of The Westbury Group for its service as Buyer's advisors and of Robinson & Cole as Buyer's transaction counsel.

Click Bond, Inc. creates innovative fastening solutions, delivered through world-class manufacturing and customer support. Click Bond, Inc. is headquartered in Carson City, NV, with an additional manufacturing facility in Watertown, CT. For more information about Click Bond, visit: www.clickbond.com.

Brighton Science is the global leader in surface intelligence. Driven by a mission to empower customers with the science of surfaces, Brighton Science helps manufacturers overcome adhesion challenges, improve processes, and drive innovation through real-time, data-driven insight. For more information, visit www.brighton-science.com.

SOURCE Click Bond, Inc.