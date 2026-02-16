Click n' Close to Deploy Dara by Sagent to Power Core, Consumer, and Default Servicing

COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent announced today that Click n' Close, a private mortgage provider and the nation's leader in home loans to Native Americans, made the commitment to integrate Dara into their core, consumer, and default servicing operations beginning in 2026.

Dara by Sagent is the first end-to-end, cloud-native servicing platform with real-time functionality. It is revolutionizing America's $14 trillion mortgage industry by significantly increasing efficiency in both time and cost, while also providing an exceptional user experience for the servicer and the borrower. Click n' Close is one of the many interested in taking advantage of the innovative functionality that Dara offers. Using Dara, Click n' Close will be one of the first in the industry to overhaul and streamline their servicing operations for the modern era.

"Dara by Sagent is the industry's first—and only—platform that unifies the entire mortgage servicing lifecycle in one modern system, powering core, consumer, default, data, AI, and loan transfer operations for forward-thinking servicers like Click n' Close," said Sagent CEO Chris Marshall.

Click n' Close services their loans in-house to ensure efficiency and a superior borrower experience, and since 2019, they have successfully relied on Sagent's existing core, default, and consumer platforms to power their portfolio. As a valued Sagent client, Click n' Close received early insight into Dara's mission and unique functionalities. Recognizing its potential and the impact it will have on gaining efficiency, reducing cost, and enabling continuous compliance, all while delivering a superior user and borrower experience, Click n' Close expressed strong interest to be one of the first to gain access.

"For more than six years, Sagent has been the engine behind Click n' Close's mortgage servicing success. Now, as we move them from our previous systems onto Dara, we're unlocking an entirely new level of innovation—streamlining operations end-to-end and delivering a unified experience for their teams, customers, investors, and partners," said Sagent President Sridhar Sharma.

Dara is a modernized and streamlined, yet simple and user-friendly servicing platform with real-time status and data for every action. It is the most intelligent and advanced servicing system of today and what the servicing industry needs. Sagent is thrilled that Click n' Close will be one of the first to take advantage of all it provides.

"Beginning with our CEO and Owner, Jeff Bode, we've always taken a pioneering approach to technology investment, and our move to Dara by Sagent reflects our commitment to leading with smarter, more efficient servicing capabilities," said John Bargas, Executive Managing Director of Servicing at Click n' Close. "Dara streamlines core, default, and consumer servicing to reduce costs, boost efficiency, and enhance the experience for our customers and partners, and it elevates our servicing platform to the same innovation standard as our Mortgage Machine LOS, including advanced AI-enabled automation and decisioning. With real-time data, seamless integrations, and configurable, exception-based workflows, Dara will improve our operations and strengthen the end-to-end experience across origination and servicing."

The Click n' Close Dara initiative represents accelerating momentum of Sagent's incremental Dara roll out that began in 2025. A benchmark Dara study shows potential for servicers to reduce servicing operational costs up to 40% with full Dara deployments.

About Sagent

Sagent powers America's top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world's leading private equity investors, and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers. Visit www.sagent.com to learn more.

About Click n' Close

Click n' Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and originators through its wholesale, correspondent and retail channels. The company is an industry leader in proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) programs and a recognized leader in One-Time Close construction lending across conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and Section 184 programs. Through its 1st Tribal Lending division—the nation's largest originator and servicer of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans—Click n' Close extends its commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities nationwide.

In operation since 1940, Click n' Close has remained at the forefront of mortgage innovation, pioneering the adoption of eClosings and eNotes. Backed by a strong financial foundation, Click n' Close has the balance sheet and warehouse capacity to support and scale its specialized loan programs, providing consistent access to capital and reliable execution for its partners. By maintaining direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors and servicing its loan programs in-house, the company delivers dependable liquidity, loan salability and an enhanced borrower experience.

Learn more at www.clicknclose.com

