Idaho Housing and Finance Association (IHFA) Expands Partnership with Sagent, Adopts Full Dara Platform to Power End-to-End Mortgage Servicing

COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent, a leading provider of mortgage servicing technology, today announced that the Idaho Housing and Finance Association (IHFA) will adopt Dara, Sagent's end-to-end servicing platform, to power its core, consumer, and default servicing operations.

IHFA's expansion to the full Dara platform follows its highly successful deployment of Dara Claims, which delivered significant operational efficiencies, automation gains, and improved visibility in its claims processes.

When seeking a new technology partner to power their servicing operation, IHFA embarked on a comprehensive, four-year evaluation of the emerging new alternatives in servicing technology. This extensive process examined all next generation servicing platforms on the market.

IHFA ultimately determined that Dara was the best of the alternatives, offering transformative advantages in automation, real-time data, integration speed, and user experience.

"Dara is the only platform that unifies the entire mortgage servicing lifecycle into one real-time system — spanning core, consumer, default, data, AI, and loan transfers — and we're proud to see IHFA expand their adoption with us," said Chris Marshall, CEO of Sagent.

By adopting Dara, IHFA is modernizing its servicing technology stack and meaningfully improving both operator and borrower experiences. "IHFA is a mission-focused organization, and this move positions them to deliver a best-in-class servicing experience while strengthening operational efficiency," said Sridhar Sharma, President of Sagent.

Dara's real-time interoperability, unified data architecture, and end-to-end support of the servicing lifecycle reduce risk, complexity, and expenses, resulting in significant cost savings throughout the life of IHFA's ten-year agreement.

"Our mission is to expand access to housing in Idaho, and adopting the full Dara platform is the next step in modernizing how we serve borrowers statewide," said Chuck Kracht, Executive Vice President of Idaho Housing and Finance Association. "We saw immediate success with Dara Claims — faster processing, fewer manual steps, and better recovery of servicing expenses. Expanding to the full platform now lets us streamline the entire servicing operation, reduce costs, and reinvest even more savings back into affordable housing programs."

IHFA also emphasized the strategic technology advantages that Dara unlocks for long term competitiveness and scalable growth. "Dara gives us a modern, unified servicing architecture with real-time data, transparent workflows, and the ability to integrate quickly with other systems," said Greg Blake, Chief Information Officer & Vice President of Administration at IHFA. "For us, this isn't just an upgrade — it's a full technology transformation that replaces fragmented environments with a single platform that scales, automates, and adapts as our programs and portfolio evolve. The long-term efficiency and data advantages are enormous."

This expanded partnership positions IHFA for enhanced competitiveness, efficient growth, and high value service delivery to its stakeholders, ensuring the organization can meet Idaho's current and future housing needs with agility and confidence.

About Sagent

Sagent powers America's top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world's leading private equity investors, and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers. Visit www.sagent.com to learn more.

About Idaho Housing and Finance Association

Idaho Housing and Finance Association (IHFA) is a non-profit organization that provides affordable housing solutions and economic development opportunities across Idaho. Additionally, IHFA services roughly 300,000 loans, across Idaho and multiple other states. Visit https://www.idahohousing.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact

Claire Lee

[email protected]

SOURCE Sagent