ClickSoftware to OverIT migration uptake accelerates: Another large energy distribution operation in America chooses OverIT's Geocall SaaS offering to replace their existing legacy FSM platform

MIAMI, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest energy distribution companies in America, with over 5,000 resources, selects OverIT's Geocall SaaS solution to migrate from their soon-to-be-retired ClickSoftware implementation.

After a very detailed process, the organization selected OverIT over industry leaders such as IFS, Oracle, and Salesforce. They chose OverIT's Geocall solution because of its market-leading GIS integration capabilities for 2D and 3D asset-intensive monitoring. The combination of "zero-touch" Augmented Reality remote collaboration solution will dramatically improve field processes and efficiencies for their technicians.

OverIT was chosen by this energy distributer to transform applications and processes as well as to migrate to the Cloud. They strongly preferred a best of breed FSM solution; and OverIT was chosen as a partner because of its robust SaaS platform, collective expertise, intimate knowledge in the field, and the significant global references in the energy industry.

Core drivers of the decision to choose OverIT's Geocall include:

Optimizing the work and schedules for over 5,000 technicians Reducing travel costs by approximately 30% Improving first-time fix rates by 25% Responding to emergent work 5 times faster Leveraging subject matter experts using a real-time collaboration platform in the field Delivering advanced safety and work procedures via mobile devices

"Over the past 12 months, OverIT has been selected globally by many customers migrating from existing soon-to-be-retired or already retired ClickSoftware implementations. There is a clear trend that positions OverIT as the only vendor capable of helping these customers overcome the implementation of complex asset intensive operations. This trend is accelerating and OverIT expects to migrate most of these customers withing the next 12 to 24 months," said Alejandro Nestares, SVP and GM OverIT Americas.

Backed by US capital with development headquarters in Italy and main US offices in Boston and Miami, OverIT is a multinational company with more than 20 years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management. The firm is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading vendor in FSM and AR industries.

