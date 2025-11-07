MSC SEASCAPE ARRIVES IN GALVESTON AHEAD OF MSC CRUISES' FIRST-EVER SAILINGS FROM NEW TEXAS HOMEPORT

MSC Seascape docks at The Port of Galveston's new state-of-the-art Cruise Terminal 16 ahead of setting sail on first itinerary from Texas on Sunday, November 9

MSC Cruises and NBC's TODAY unveil new "Read With Jenna" installations aboard MSC Seascape

Ship will bring MSC Cruises' European style and American comfort to a brand-new U.S. market

MSC Seascape to sail year-round 7-night itineraries to the Western Caribbean

Additional images can be found here.

GALVESTON, Texas, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Seascape arrived at its new homeport in Galveston this morning ahead of MSC Cruises' first-ever sailings from the Texas port. Starting Sunday, the ship will deliver Texas-sized fun on 7-night Galveston cruises to the Western Caribbean, with stops in Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Isla de Roatan, Honduras. Departing every Sunday, the ship will continue these sailings year-round from the port's new state-of-the-art Cruise Terminal 16, generating a significant economic impact for the region and underscoring MSC Cruises' commitment to the U.S. market.

MSC Seascape Arrives to Galveston Wharves Cruise Terminal 16

MSC Seascape is one of MSC Cruises' largest and most innovative ships, boasting a variety of new entertainment and dining options inspired by the Lone Star State, along with a range of existing high-tech activities and international cuisine. Guests will find everything from family-friendly offerings to exclusive luxury on board, showcasing MSC Cruises' signature blend of European style and American comfort, making it the perfect ship for all types of travelers.

Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America, said: "MSC Seascape is arriving in Galveston with true Texas flair, adding to the blend of European style and American comfort our guests love. Expanding our North American footprint to Galveston and cutting the ribbon on the port's brand-new Cruise Terminal 16 are exciting steps for us on our path to making MSC Cruises a household name in the North American market. We're grateful for the partnership we have with the Port of Galveston, which makes it easy and convenient for millions of new guests to enjoy the MSC Cruises experience. MSC Seascape offers the ultimate vacation at sea, and we look forward to welcoming guests and Travel Advisors from the region on board to discover what makes a holiday with us so special."

Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, said: "Welcoming MSC Seascape to our new cruise terminal is a major milestone for our growing cruise port. Adding MSC Cruises to our family of cruise lines offers our cruise guests an elegant, European-style family cruise experience. It also elevates our status as a top U.S. cruise home port and spotlights us in the global market, while paving the way for MSC Cruises to reach millions of cruise passengers in the Central U.S."

Partnership with NBC's TODAY

As part of MSC Seascape's arrival in Galveston, NBC's TODAY is giving guests the chance to embark on their own page-turning adventure with a brand-new "Read With Jenna" installation aboard the ship, sponsored by MSC Cruises. This one-of-a-kind, on-deck reading nook, along with the Read With Jenna Jr. Children's book nook brings books and storytelling to the high seas. Both spaces will showcase some of Jenna's favorite Read With Jenna titles and offer a serene, cozy spot for readers to curl up with a good book or discover a new favorite.

Jenna Bush Hager, Host of Jenna and Friends on NBC's TODAY, said: "I'm so thrilled to bring Read With Jenna to MSC Seascape! Guests will be able to peruse 20 of my favorite page-turners, chosen from six years of my Read With Jenna book club. They're all ready to be your next beach read! Younger readers can check out my Read With Jenna Jr. picks, with options from elementary to high school-age books. For me, reading is the ultimate vacation — so enjoy!"

MSC Seascape's Onboard Offerings

Expanded Texas-Inspired Flavors: New food and beverage options will highlight Southern, Texan and Gulf Coast flavors, with new menu items across the ship joining the five existing specialty dining venues serving international fare. The onboard drink selection will also feature regional favorites with bars and lounges offering a curated selection of Texan and Southern inspired drinks.

New food and beverage options will highlight Southern, Texan and Gulf Coast flavors, with new menu items across the ship joining the five existing specialty dining venues serving international fare. The onboard drink selection will also feature regional favorites with bars and lounges offering a curated selection of Texan and Southern inspired drinks. Boot Scootin' Entertainment: MSC Seascape 's new entertainment lineup will feature a Texas flair with experiences including The Lone Star resident country band, Dueling Pianos, country line dance classes and a Big Texas Sailaway party. These new additions will join an existing lineup of full-scale theater productions.

's new entertainment lineup will feature a Texas flair with experiences including The Lone Star resident country band, Dueling Pianos, country line dance classes and a Big Texas Sailaway party. These new additions will join an existing lineup of full-scale theater productions. Award-winning Family Offerings: Families can enjoy cutting-edge entertainment options ranging from a Formula 1 racing simulator to Robotron – a thrilling amusement ride offering the adrenaline of a rollercoaster at sea paired with a personalized DJ experience. With over 7,500 square feet of dedicated kids' space, younger travelers will find endless entertainment.

Families can enjoy cutting-edge entertainment options ranging from a Formula 1 racing simulator to Robotron – a thrilling amusement ride offering the adrenaline of a rollercoaster at sea paired with a personalized DJ experience. With over 7,500 square feet of dedicated kids' space, younger travelers will find endless entertainment. MSC Yacht Club: For cruisers looking to elevate their sailing experience, MSC Cruises' exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, MSC Yacht Club, provides upscale accommodations in a keycard-access-only area featuring a private restaurant, lounge, outdoor bar and grill, sun deck and pool. Guests sailing in MSC Yacht Club also receive priority embarkation and disembarkation, a dedicated 24/7 butler, premier room service, VIP seating in all entertainment venues and a personal concierge.

Economic Impact

In tandem with MSC Seascape's arrival, MSC Cruises joined representatives from the Galveston Wharves, local and state government, and more, to cut the ribbon on The Port of Galveston's new Cruise Terminal 16, which will further enhance the sailing experience for guests. As the fourth busiest cruise port in the U.S. and the only cruise port in Texas, The Port of Galveston plays a major role in the local economy, providing:

4,547 jobs

$291 million in personal income

$733 million in business revenue

With the opening of Terminal 16, the port is projected to welcome an additional 3.9 million passenger movements and 445 sailings at its four cruise terminals in 2026, further strengthening cruising's positive economic impact on the region.

# # #

About MSC Seascape

MSC Seascape offers an immersive experience that connects guests with the sea with impressive outdoor spaces designed to maximize a Caribbean cruise experience. The ship features relaxation, dining and entertainment options catering to everyone from solo travelers to multi-generational families.

Key highlights include:

Technologically advanced onboard entertainment options, including ROBOTRON – a thrilling amusement ride that offers the breath-taking thrill of a rollercoaster at sea combined with a personalized DJ music experience

Awe-inspiring entertainment, with six fantastic theater productions and 98 hours of exclusive onboard entertainment featuring interactive elements

7,567 square feet of dedicated kids' space and cutting-edge amusement options, with separate spaces for ages 0 to 17

2,270 cabins, featuring 12 different kinds of suites and staterooms with balconies (including the iconic aft suites featured on all Seaside class ships)

11 dining venues, and 19 bars and lounges, with many options for 'Al Fresco' dining and drinking

Five swimming pools, including a stunning aft infinity pool with incredible ocean views

One of the largest and most luxurious MSC Yacht Club facilities in MSC Cruises' fleet, with approximately 32,000 square feet of exclusive space featuring sweeping ocean views from the front of the ship

An expansive 1,772-foot-long waterfront promenade that puts guests closer to the ocean

A spectacular glass-floored Bridge of Sighs at deck 16 with a unique view of the sea

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the privately-owned MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe with a strong and growing presence in North America.

A global cruise brand with 23 modern ships offering cruises across five continents, guests can visit more than 100 countries worldwide with more than 300 destinations, making unforgettable memories and enjoying the finest hospitality.

For more information visit MSC Cruises .

About the Port of Galveston

Located at the entrance to Galveston Bay and the Houston Ship Channel, the Port of Galveston has been a thriving maritime commercial center since 1825. Just 45 minutes from open seas, the 840-acre port has infrastructure and assets to serve growing cruise, cargo and commercial businesses.

The port is the fourth-ranked cruise home port in the U.S. with four cruise terminals. In 2026 the port projects 445 sailings and 3.9 million passenger movements, a new record for the port.

Galveston also leases and maintains a wide range of cargo facilities on the deep-water Galveston Harbor, which is ranked among the top 40 busiest U.S. cargo waterways. The Galveston Wharves is a self-sustaining city entity whose mission is to generate and reinvest port revenues to benefit the Galveston community with economic growth, jobs and sales tax revenues.

SOURCE MSC Cruises USA