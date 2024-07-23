Climate Tech in the City: Celebrating Boston's Leadership in Climate Technology

Climate Tech in the City will bring together the local Climate Tech community, including Schneider Electric, for a day of technology demonstrations, information exchange, networking, and celebration.

Join us at the event and on the Tour.

BOSTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Climate Tech in the City, Availability and Tour



WHEN: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, from 11:50 am to 12:50 pm



WHERE: Boston City Hall Plaza

Availability Table 33 (Rain Location: City Hall Lobby) and Tour to follow



WHO: Mayor Michelle Wu

Secretary Yvonne Hao

Bryan Stevens, SVP Strategy & Commercial Operations, North America, Schneider Electric

Scott Harden, Chief Technology Officer, Schneider Electric

Joe Curtatone, NECEC President

Michael Nichols, President, Downtown Boston Business Improvement District

MassCEC, climate activists, business leaders, and the public WHY: The climate crisis is the most pressing issue of our time, and climate tech is at the center of offering solutions that will save our planet. Climate Tech in the City will bring together the local Climate Tech community for a day of technology demonstrations, information exchange, networking, and celebration. These outdoor events will inspire collaboration while broadening awareness of this burgeoning sector. Boston has a unique ecosystem of world-renowned universities, cutting-edge research institutions, and a dynamic entrepreneurial community, making it a powerhouse for climate technology innovation. The city's commitment to sustainability and a supportive policy environment further bolsters its leadership in addressing global energy and environmental challenges.





Walking tour route for Climate Tech on the Plaza

Press/media avail (table 33) EnergySage (table 30) Empowers people everywhere to switch to affordable, reliable clean energy solutions with trusted resources, unbiased advice, and a simple shopping experience. Franklin Cummings Tech (table 28) Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology is an affordable, urban college serving the Boston region and committed to student success and career readiness in technology fields. Through personalized support, hands-on learning, and industry-informed curricula, the college prepares graduates for work, life-long learning, and citizenship. Revision Energy (table 22) Building a just and equitable electric future, by delivering renewable and efficient energy solutions to homes, businesses, organizations, and institutions across New England. Schneider Electric (truck) Schneider Electric, the world's most sustainable company, is a global leader in digital transformation, energy management, and automation. With a rich history spanning over 180 years, the company has evolved into an innovative provider of integrated solutions for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries. Schneider Electric's commitment to sustainability and efficiency is evident through its cutting-edge technologies and services that empower customers to manage and optimize energy usage effectively. Clover/Tender (truck) Clover is a vegetarian fast-food chain, founded in 2008 which operates food trucks and restaurants in Massachusetts , United States . The company serves a simple menu that changes daily and with the seasons based on what is available from local farmers and includes a large mix of organic ingredients.

, . The company serves a simple menu that changes daily and with the seasons based on what is available from local farmers and includes a large mix of organic ingredients. Tender Food is a food technology startup on a mission to make a variety of whole-cuts of plant-based meats so delicious, nutritious, affordable, and sustainable that eating animals just won't make sense anymore. Found Energy (table 2) Provides an inexpensive, safe, and ethical alternative to fossil fuels. Through their aluminum-thermal power systems, they are bringing clean energy to the most difficult-to-decarbonize industries on Earth. Itselectric (table 15) Creating curbside EV charging specifically built for cities. florrent (table 19) A minority-owned, Massachusetts -based company innovating to create the next generation of high energy density supercapacitors from biomass grown regeneratively by BIPOC farmers. florrent supercapacitors will stabilize electrical grids and address critical bottlenecks for the adoption of renewable energies, electric vehicles, and electric buildings.

Climate Tech on the Plaza

Event Date: July 24, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Location: City Hall Plaza, Boston, MA

Boston, MA – Join us for Climate Tech on The Plaza on July 24th, a vibrant outdoor event showcasing why Boston possesses one of the country's most robust climate tech clusters. This rapidly growing industry is forming to solve the energy and environmental challenges of the future.

Technology Demonstrations: Experience cutting-edge climate technologies first-hand, from renewable energy solutions to advanced environmental monitoring systems.

Experience cutting-edge climate technologies first-hand, from renewable energy solutions to advanced environmental monitoring systems. Information Exchange: Talk with industry experts, policymakers, and thought leaders about the latest trends and innovations in climate tech.

Talk with industry experts, policymakers, and thought leaders about the latest trends and innovations in climate tech. Networking Opportunities: Connect with key players in the climate tech community, including startups, investors, researchers, and government representatives.

Climate Tech Block Party

Event Date: July 24, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Location: Summer Street Plaza at Downtown Crossing, Boston, MA

Celebration: Celebrate Boston's climate tech sector's achievements and milestones with live entertainment, food, and interactive activities.

These events are open to the public and welcome everyone interested in climate change and climate technology, including industry professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, students, and concerned citizens.

