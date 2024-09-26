A decade of planning and strengthening the grid has increased reliability and resilience

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with Climate Week 2024, PSEG Long Island and the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) have partnered to publish a proactive Climate Change Resilience Plan (CCRP) to address changes in weather patterns projected over the coming decades. To review the full Climate Change Resilience Plan, click here.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www2.multivu.com/pseg-long-island/9270452-en-pseg-long-island-climate-change-resilience-plan-climate-week-2024

Climate Week 2024: PSEG Long Island Announces Climate Change Resilience Plan PSEG Long Island Storm Hardening Improvement Infographic

"From the day we started in 2014, PSEG Long Island has been making the improvements necessary to reduce and shorten outages when they do occur," said David Lyons, PSEG Long Island's interim president and COO. "We have already made great strides in reliability and resilience, and our new Climate Change Resiliency Plan is a road map that will keep addressing new risks that may be posed by climate change in the decades ahead."

"When you understand the science and the forecasts, you understand how important it is to have proper plans in place to protect our electrical infrastructure," said John Rhodes, acting chief executive officer of LIPA. "Our focus remains steady – combatting the effects of climate change to protect our local communities. I want to thank both our staff at LIPA and our partners at PSEG Long Island for their work on this plan."

PSEG Long Island has spent a decade strengthening the grid against extreme weather. For more, visit psegliny.com/inthecommunity/currentinitiatives/stormhardeningprojects.

Physical assets, such as poles, transformers, switches and lines, are a large focus of the CCRP. PSEG Long Island consulted the Climate Change Vulnerability Study (CCVS) and then identified existing adaptation measures it could expand upon and any gaps it would address with new measures. PSEG Long Island has also developed adaptation measures for existing planning, design and operations practices.

PSEG Long Island

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Visit PSEG Long Island at:

psegliny.com

PSEG Long Island on Facebook

PSEG Long Island on Instagram

PSEG Long Island on X (formerly Twitter)

PSEG Long Island on LinkedIn

PSEG Long Island on YouTube

PSEG Long Island on Flickr

Contact: Media Relations Pager

516.229.7248

[email protected]

SOURCE PSEG Long Island