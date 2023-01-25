ClimeCo Acquires 3GreenTree To Enrich Ecosystems Around the World

BOYERTOWN, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance the sustainable management of nature and deliver environmental, social, and economic benefits, ClimeCo is excited to announce the acquisition of 3GreenTree Ecosystem Service Ltd. (3GreenTree). ClimeCo, a global sustainability advisor with a harmony of industrial and nature-based carbon solutions that meet the diverse needs of their clients' climate programs, believes that resilient systems depend on locally derived and market-based solutions.

"We are delighted to add the depth and breadth of experience that 3GreenTree brings to ClimeCo," says Erika Schiller, ClimeCo's Senior Vice President of Project Development. "Our Project Development Team has been working with 3GreenTree on many opportunities to build carbon models, assess and manage risk, and deliver better turn-key projects. They are integral to ClimeCo's growth and investment in carbon removals."

Since 2008, 3GreenTree has developed environmental credits from forest carbon removal projects, generating maximum value and putting markets to work on the path to net-zero emissions. They've established an unparalleled reputation for excellence and quality service regarding emission reduction targets, project development, and natural resource analysis and modeling.

"With ClimeCo's talent and resources and 3GreenTree's leading-edge carbon expertise, we can now develop turn-key projects in new and important ecosystems," says Clive Welham, ClimeCo's new VP of Nature-Based Solutions (formerly 3GreenTree's Managing Director). "Repositories of vast stores of Blue Carbon, such as mangroves, sea grasses, and title wetlands, are badly degraded or completely lost. Together, we will enhance our removal project efforts by contributing to climate change mitigation, water and food security, water pollution abatement, improved human health, biodiversity loss, and reduced disaster risk."

ClimeCo is excited about the opportunities to capitalize on developments in the nature-based solutions space and is inspired to generate results that benefit people, the environment, and the climate.

