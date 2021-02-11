ClimeCo Expands Leadership Around Federal Climate Policy with the Hire of Rosemary O'Brien

"I had the pleasure of working with Rosemary for over a decade while she served as Vice President of Government Affairs for one of ClimeCo's foundational clients," said William Flederbach, President and CEO of ClimeCo. "During that time, Rosemary taught ClimeCo so much about government engagement strategy and effective communication styles. We complemented each other extremely well and always created value together. Now that value creation will continue, with Rosemary engaging heavily in ClimeCo's agricultural business, from opportunities in the manufacturing life cycle to land application, and more."

O'Brien will serve as Vice President, Climate Policy and Strategy, focusing on ClimeCo's manufacturing and agricultural sectors, including farming. With her knowledge of federal climate policies, she will be a client leader for strategizing, developing, and implementing carbon policy and ESG.

"ClimeCo has unique capabilities to assist global companies in the quickly evolving climate change arena," says O'Brien. "ClimeCo's expertise across many sectors can help clients plan and shape climate policy priorities and arm them with innovative ideas to assist policymakers with goals for zero-emissions platforms."

O'Brien holds a B.A. from the University of New Hampshire and an MBA from American University. She has served in multiple leadership positions on a range of public policy advocacy and environmental issues. She is dedicated to the advancement of the public policy profession by mentoring and encouraging new entries into this field.

