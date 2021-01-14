ClimeCo Expands Sustainability Services with the Hire of Emily Damon

"Our customers are seeking advice on ESG as pressure mounts from their board, shareholders, and consumers to be more sustainable," says Bill Flederbach, President and CEO of ClimeCo. "As expectations intensify, companies are finding them increasingly complex to navigate, so it was a natural step for us to add Emily to our sustainability team. The experience and skillset she brings to the team is key to keeping our customers on top of this challenge."

Damon will serve as Vice President and leader of the Sustainability, Policy and Advisory team. She specializes in ESG performance and disclosure. Her work spans reporting, materiality assessment, rating and ranking optimization, and risk assessment. She also has deep expertise in corporate climate strategy, including greenhouse gas accounting, target-setting, abatement strategy, energy efficiency, and renewable energy.

"The growth we've seen in sustainability demands on companies continues to accelerate," says Damon. "We help our clients turn what can be a headache into an opportunity to improve performance. This expanded ESG team, along with ClimeCo's net-zero experts, is in a unique position to help our clients become sustainability leaders."

Damon holds a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering from Stanford University. She has spent over a dozen years in sustainability consulting. Her work has spanned many industries, including retail, apparel/fashion/footwear, real estate, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, energy & extractives, industrial processing, and logistics. She loves a good challenge, whether it's a spreadsheet or stakeholder, and is proud to support ClimeCo's mission—making a difference today for a better world tomorrow.

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is a respected advisor, transaction facilitator, and trader of environmental commodity market products. We specialize in regulated carbon, regional criteria pollutant trading programs, voluntary markets, sustainability, and project development and financing of GHG abatement and mitigation systems. For more information or to discuss how ClimeCo can drive value for your organization, contact us at 484.415.0501, [email protected], or through our website climeco.com.

SOURCE ClimeCo