ClimeCo Promotes Dr. Scott Subler to Chief Science Officer

Dr. Subler has been an influential leader, steadfast mentor, dependable manager, and reliable authority in the environmental project field. His knowledge in the field of anaerobic digestion and waste management is inspiring, but it is his extensive network and background in new emerging markets that permit ClimeCo to be progressive in pursuing these new markets, allowing our company to meet our client's needs.

"I enjoy Scott's enthusiasm, his ability to build teams and mentor staff, and his in-depth science background, critical to our foundation," says Bill Flederbach, President and CEO of ClimeCo. "I am proud to call him my teammate, friend, and our Chief Science Officer!"

Dr. Subler's academic and professional knowledge and resources in soils biology and ecology have lent significant value to new emerging markets like Nature-based Solutions, regenerative agriculture, and many other soil ecosystem concentrations.

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo Corporation is a respected advisor, transaction facilitator, and trader of environmental commodity market products. Specialized expertise in regulated carbon, regional criteria pollutant trading programs, voluntary markets, and project development and financing of GHG abatement and mitigation systems complement ClimeCo's diverse portfolio. For more information or to discuss how ClimeCo can drive value for your organization, contact us at 484.415.0501, [email protected], or through our website climeco.com.

