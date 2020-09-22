ClimeCo Promotes Dr. Scott Subler to Chief Science Officer
Sep 22, 2020, 10:00 ET
BOYERTOWN, Pa., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimeCo is happy to announce the promotion of Dr. Scott Subler to the Chief Science Officer (CSO). Dr. Subler has made an enduring mark on the carbon offset world over the last 15 years. From overseeing the first US offset delivery from a dairy farm methane capture project to chairing the Offsets Committee for the Chicago Climate Exchange, Subler has been a major influence on many carbon offset methodologies that are used today. His work investigating different types of lagoon cover systems for dairy and swine farms in different climates continues to impact new methane capture installations, and his advocacy for organic waste composting projects resulted in the protocol used today at the Climate Action Reserve.
Dr. Subler has been an influential leader, steadfast mentor, dependable manager, and reliable authority in the environmental project field. His knowledge in the field of anaerobic digestion and waste management is inspiring, but it is his extensive network and background in new emerging markets that permit ClimeCo to be progressive in pursuing these new markets, allowing our company to meet our client's needs.
"I enjoy Scott's enthusiasm, his ability to build teams and mentor staff, and his in-depth science background, critical to our foundation," says Bill Flederbach, President and CEO of ClimeCo. "I am proud to call him my teammate, friend, and our Chief Science Officer!"
Dr. Subler's academic and professional knowledge and resources in soils biology and ecology have lent significant value to new emerging markets like Nature-based Solutions, regenerative agriculture, and many other soil ecosystem concentrations.
About ClimeCo
ClimeCo Corporation is a respected advisor, transaction facilitator, and trader of environmental commodity market products. Specialized expertise in regulated carbon, regional criteria pollutant trading programs, voluntary markets, and project development and financing of GHG abatement and mitigation systems complement ClimeCo's diverse portfolio. For more information or to discuss how ClimeCo can drive value for your organization, contact us at 484.415.0501, [email protected], or through our website climeco.com.
For more information or to discuss how ClimeCo can drive value for your organization, contact us at 484.415.0501, [email protected] or through our website www.climeco.com.
SOURCE ClimeCo