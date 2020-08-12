ClimeCo Ranks on Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"At ClimeCo we have a culture of creativity and empowerment and, most of all, a team with shared values," says William Flederbach, ClimeCo President. "With a goal of making a difference each day and always doing the next right thing, we have created scalable GHG reduction projects and unparalleled environmental market expertise across North America. We never take our team nor our amazing clients for granted; this has allowed us to grow significantly as a company and, most of all, we really enjoy what we do."

The 2020 Inc. 5000 list is ranked according to percentage revenue growth between the years 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been privately held, for-profit, independent, U.S. based, and founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their own markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 list of companies together achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500% and a median rate of 165%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

