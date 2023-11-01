ClimeCo's updated Product Certification Protocol is open for public comment until Nov. 30, 2023

ClimeCo

01 Nov, 2023

BOYERTOWN, Pa., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimeCo, a leading global sustainability company, announced today that the draft of its newly updated Product Certification Protocol, formerly called the Carbonfree Product Certification Protocol, is open for public comment and feedback for a period of 30 days, from Nov. 1, 2023 to Nov. 30, 2023.

New Updated Product Certification Protocol Ready for Public Comment
In 2022, ClimeCo acquired assets of Carbonfund.org along with its popular Carbonfree Product Certification Program. To better integrate the program with ClimeCo's service offerings and to further enhance the program based on feedback from companies, consumers, market participants and key external stakeholders, ClimeCo has made substantial updates to the program's protocol. Keeping in line with the process when making substantial updates to certification program protocols, and upholding ClimeCo's focus on authenticity, transparency and stakeholder engagement, the company welcomes comments and suggestions from the public on the draft protocol to help solidify the program.

Notable updates to the protocol include:

  • Rebranding the program from Carbonfree to ClimeCo Certified Product;
  • New program logo and badge;
  • Clear seven-step process for certification;
  • Added measures for transparency, credibility and independence via introduction of 3rd party review;
  • Emphasis on carbon emissions reduction;
  • Guidance and template for life cycle assessment (LCA) report submission;
  • Communication guidelines and support for participating companies;
  • Guidance for annual program renewal requirements and process.

The draft protocol is available for review on ClimeCo's website. Comments on the draft protocol can be sent to [email protected]. Deadline for submitting comments is Nov. 30, 2023.

About ClimeCo  

ClimeCo offers a full range of sustainability advisory with a balance of industrial and nature-based carbon solutions that meet the diverse needs of clients' climate programs. We also provide specialized technical solutions for hard-to-decarbonize industries. From developing methodologies to support GHG reduction innovation to advising on solutions for optimal sustainability impact to reach Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, ClimeCo is the right partner to help address environmental challenges.    

For more information or to discuss how ClimeCo can drive value for your organization, contact us through our website, climeco.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using our handle, @ClimeCo.  

SOURCE ClimeCo

