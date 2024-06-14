Clinch Accelerates Albertsons Media Collectives' Expansion into CTV

Successful Pilot Campaign Features Clinch's Robust Ad Serving and Personalization Capabilities Applied to Premium CTV Inventory

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control, the Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, announced today that the company will be the omnichannel ad server and DCO partner powering Albertsons Media Collective's expansion into Connected TV (CTV).

Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm for Albertsons Companies, launched Collective TV to unlock the combined value of retail media and TV, providing advertisers with a modern currency for targeting, measuring and optimizing campaigns across streaming, digital video and soon linear TV. The use of Clinch's technology enables clients of The Collective to activate highly customized CTV ad experiences, similar to the level of customization they already receive in display and online video campaigns (for purposes like highlighting their store convenience relevant to the consumers' location, and eventually available inventory, pricing and more).

"A Brand's ad strategy shines brightest when premium CTV viewership connects to Albertsons Cos.' shopper behavior. It completely redefines what it means to create a relevant viewing experience," said Evan Hovorka, VP Product Innovation at Albertsons Media Collective. "When you layer in Clinch's dynamic creative and the ability to serve everywhere, especially across premium CTV inventory, you reach the holy grail of data-driven personalization at scale".

Campbell's Snacks, a division of the Campbell Soup Company, was the first of several CPG clients opting to extend their media buys with The Collective's CTV offering. The brand's pilot campaign supported their brand partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS) as the official snack sponsor with dynamic ads that were curated to drive sales of select snack brands across participating Albertsons Cos. stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME Markets and Shaw's Supermarkets.

"We are excited to support The Collective's innovative expansion into a new media channel," said Charel MacIntosh, Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Clinch. "They have already seen great success with their retail media network and CTV only adds to their value of offering a holistic omnichannel solution for their clients".

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, audio, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

Albertsons Media Collective is a next-generation retail media network rooted in connections, technology and innovation. As the retail media arm for Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, we connect with consumers in more than 2,200 locations across 34 states and the District of Columbia. Through a companywide focus on innovation, we partner with leading brands to help them engage shoppers when and where it matters most, with the power of sophisticated first-party data. From innovative delivery platforms to highly targeted marketing solutions, we offer our clients a variety of programs designed to drive retail sales and maximize brand impact to best serve our customers.

