Clinch's Copilot Named Best AI Tool at 2025 Digiday Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the agentic AI platform for omnichannel campaign orchestration, today announced that its platform Flight Control's Copilot has been awarded Best AI Tool at the 2025 Digiday Awards. The honor recognizes how Copilot is transforming the way brands and agencies plan, launch, and scale campaigns, proving that automation can supercharge creativity, efficiency, and performance without sacrificing control.

According to Digiday, this year's winners highlight a new era of advertising defined by personalization, cultural relevance, and interactivity—and Clinch's Copilot embodies that shift by tackling the mounting complexity of fragmented channels, shifting behaviors, and rising performance pressures with an intuitive AI system built into Flight Control that evolves alongside the ecosystem it supports.

More than just a tool, Copilot serves as an AI-powered virtual teammate—a fleet of expert agents spanning strategy, creative, operations, and analytics. It unifies creative and media, streamlines workflows, and accelerates time-to-market by over 80%. Copilot doesn't just automate tasks, it accelerates the entire campaign lifecycle, applying historical knowledge, delivering real-time insights, and guiding teams with precision and transparency.

"Advertisers today are under immense pressure to do more with less: launch faster, scale bigger, and still deliver personalized, performance-driven campaigns," said Oz Etzioni, CEO and Co founder of Clinch. "That's why Copilot is such a breakthrough. It puts the power of a full expert team into the hands of every user, simplifying the complexity of omnichannel orchestration while unlocking new levels of creativity and performance. It's not just about automation, it's about giving advertisers the intelligence and control they need to compete and win in a rapidly evolving landscape."

Summary of Copilot's AI Agents: Your Virtual Team of Specialists

Strategy Agents build end-to-end omnichannel campaigns, with an intelligence-backed approach to audience segmentation, decisioning logic, and asset recommendations, ensuring smarter strategies from the start.

build end-to-end omnichannel campaigns, with an intelligence-backed approach to audience segmentation, decisioning logic, and asset recommendations, ensuring smarter strategies from the start. Creative Agents automate personalized creative at scale with AI-image editing tools, seamless versioning, flexible DAM integrations, and more delivering brand-safe assets faster across every channel.

automate personalized creative at scale with AI-image editing tools, seamless versioning, flexible DAM integrations, and more delivering brand-safe assets faster across every channel. Operations Agent s streamline campaign setup and trafficking across channels, reducing manual effort and accelerating time-to-market by over 80%.

s streamline campaign setup and trafficking across channels, reducing manual effort and accelerating time-to-market by over 80%. Data & Analytics Agents provide real-time insights and configurable dashboards, applying historical knowledge to optimize performance in-flight and drive stronger business outcomes.

By embedding intelligence into every step of the process, Copilot reduces friction, accelerates launches, and improves campaign outcomes, democratizing expertise for both new and seasoned advertisers.

"AI in advertising should make life simpler, campaigns stronger, and results better," added Etzioni. "With Copilot, we're proving that when intelligence and transparency go hand in hand, everyone wins."

To learn more, visit https://clinch.co/news/clinch-launches-genai-copilot .

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered advertising technology company that enables brands and agencies to deliver relevant advertising across all channels more efficiently and effectively. Our highly intuitive SaaS platform, Flight Control, streamlines and automates workflows for all campaign stakeholders, from creative production at scale, to omnichannel ad serving, to advanced DCO and unique consumer intelligence—all while reducing time, cost, and errors. For more information, visit www.clinch.co

