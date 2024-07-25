Clinch and MetaRouter Partner to Provide Alternative Solution for Event Tracking Tied to Dynamic Advertising

Collaboration Ensures Server-Side User Signal and Event Collection, Privacy, and Efficiency for Advertisers

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control, the omnichannel campaign activation platform, announced today a partnership with MetaRouter , the trailblazer in server-side tag management and real-time event management. The partnership provides advertisers a cookieless, privacy-compliant solution to easily track and forward web behavioral events, including click data, from an advertiser's website to Clinch for decisioning and insights.

MetaRouter's approach to server-side tag management eliminates the need for third-party trackers and scripts on websites. This collaboration with Clinch means advertisers can effortlessly collect user signals and events server-side, addressing browser limitations on data while ensuring user privacy is maintained across all technical systems.

"This integration allows clients leveraging Flight Control to use MetaRouter's server-to-server implementation to track behavioral events on websites without the need for pixels or scripts," said Charel MacIntosh, Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Clinch. "This is particularly beneficial for advertisers with privacy and governance teams who require the shift away from third party pixel implementation."

Advertisers can benefit from this integration in several ways. They can track and forward web behavioral events, like site conversions, page views, add to cart, or sign ups, to Clinch for creative decisioning, campaign optimizations, insights, and attribution. MetaRouter bridges the gap between consent management platforms and signal intake and routing processes from advertiser websites, to respect user consent. Only compliant events are passed to Clinch.

"Partnering with Clinch allows us to extend our server-side capabilities to a broader range of advertisers, providing them with a robust and privacy-first solution for event tracking and dynamic advertising," stated Michele Nieberding, Director of Product Marketing at MetaRouter. "By eliminating the reliance on third-party cookies and scripts, we empower brands to collect and utilize customer data more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of user privacy. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in how advertisers can harness data for smarter, more effective campaigns."

Clinch's partnership with MetaRouter is already being leveraged by one of the largest national grocery retailers in the U.S., who required an intermediary for data consent, and permissioning.

About Clinch

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, audio, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

About MetaRouter

MetaRouter is a next-generation server-side tag management solution tailored for enterprise organizations. By targeting the core challenges commonly associated with server-side tag management, such as implementation complexity, infrastructure maintenance and costs, adaptable payload control, operational governance, and data privacy enforcement, MetaRouter endeavors to set a new standard in the industry. This commitment to innovation and excellence aims to make MetaRouter the go-to choice for enterprises seeking to optimize their digital footprints and prepare for the privacy-centric web domain of the future. To learn more about MetaRouter, visit: https://www.metarouter.io

