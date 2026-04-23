Clinch Brings AI-driven Creative Personalization to Pause Ads Through OpenGlass Partnership

Clinch's certification with OpenGlass unlocks real-time personalization for Advanced TV formats, scalable to 600M+ monthly impressions, across their premium publisher network, closing an operational gap in CTV's highest-attention formats.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the operating system for autonomous advertising, and OpenGlass, the first SSP built for advanced CTV advertising, today announced that Clinch's ad-serving tags have been certified to run within OpenGlass's Advanced CTV Formats, beginning with pause ads, across publishers like Paramount, Tubi, TiVo, DirecTV, Sling/Dish, Philo, Xumo, and Plex. The certification gives advertisers a single operational path to deliver personalized, data-driven creative via one of streaming's highest-attention formats.

"Advanced CTV experiences, specifically pause ads, already deliver some of the strongest performance numbers in CTV. What's been missing is the ability to optimize and personalize these unique creative with a single platform, in real time, at the publisher-agnostic scale buyers need," said Jason Higgins, Co-Founder of OpenGlass. "Pairing our programmatic enablement with Clinch's creative serving capabilities closes that gap."

The average dwell times for Pause ads exceeds two minutes, a duration virtually unmatched in any other digital ad format. Since its recent inception, the Pause Ad format has historically been contracted publisher-by-publisher, each requiring their own managed media buy, creative builds and campaign set-up process. That fragmentation made creative personalization operationally impractical at scale. Clinch's certification with OpenGlass collapses that fragmentation into a single tag running across a single deal across their entire publisher network. With creative versioning, ad serving, and optimization managed through Clinch's Flight Control platform.

"The pause moment is one of the most valuable ad opportunities in CTV. The screen belongs entirely to the brand, and the dwell time creates an environment where relevance compounds," said Charel MacIntosh, Global Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Clinch. "By pairing Clinch's dynamic creative and personalization capabilities with OpenGlass's pause ad inventory, we're giving advertisers the ability to make every one of those seconds count with a message tailored to the household, the moment, and the context."

The timing reflects a broader shift in how CTV is bought and measured. According to a February 2026 study from TiVo Ads and Convergent TV World, 40% of industry professionals now deploy CTV across the full marketing funnel, and 46% rank sales or conversions as a primary CTV outcome. The same research found 32% of CTV buyers are actively prioritizing less interruptive formats, including pause ads and home screen placements, while 36% cite measurement as the top barrier to non-standard CTV investment.

OpenGlass's pause ad inventory has already demonstrated strong baseline performance, delivering a 79% lower cost per store visit for Ulta Beauty relative to other streaming TV partners, and a 276% lift in QR code scans for Zales compared to prior campaigns. The Clinch integration adds real-time personalization and cross-device attribution on top of that baseline.

Through the certification, advertisers can serve pause ad creatives that adapt in real time based on location, weather, time of day, audience segments, product availability, pricing, and behavioral signals. Clinch's CTV attribution links pause ad exposure to downstream actions on secondary devices, including QR code scans, site visits, and purchases, giving buyers closed-loop measurement of the format for the first time. Flight Control's reporting surfaces which creative elements and personalization strategies drive the strongest outcomes, enabling continuous optimization throughout the flight.

Campaigns are activated programmatically through PMP/Deal IDs within the advertiser's existing DSP, with full buyer control. Deal IDs can be provisioned within 24 hours.

Clinch's dynamic creative personalization for OpenGlass pause ads is available immediately, with support for Home Screen and Livestream Overlay slated for a future release. Campaigns can be activated through OpenGlass Deal IDs on the advertiser's partnering DSP, or directly through the OpenGlass platform. For more information, contact [email protected], or visit openglass.tv.

To learn more about Clinch's creative personalization capabilities, visit www.clinch.co.

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered advertising technology company that enables brands and agencies to deliver relevant advertising across all channels more efficiently and effectively. Our highly intuitive SaaS platform, Flight Control, streamlines and automates workflows for all campaign stakeholders, from creative production at scale, to omnichannel ad serving, to advanced DCO and unique consumer intelligence—all while reducing time, cost, and errors. For more information, visit www.clinch.co

About OpenGlass

OpenGlass is the first SSP purpose-built for advanced CTV ad formats. The OpenGlass platform provides the infrastructure to activate pause ad, home screen, L-bar, overlay, and more across premium streaming publishers, including Tubi, Paramount, TiVo, DirecTV, Sling/Dish, Philo, Xumo, and Plex. With OpenGlass, it is easy, scalable, and effective to manage and optimize advanced CTV through a single platform via PMPs and Deal IDs. OpenGlass delivers over 600 million monthly avails across its U.S. publisher network, with international expansion to Canada and EMEA planned for 2026. For more information, visit openglass.tv.

CONTACT:

Diane Anderson

415.254.9086

[email protected]

SOURCE Clinch