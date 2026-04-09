Clinch Bolsters North American Growth with Appointment of IPG Veteran Melvin Stern as VP

Former MediaBrands Content Studio leader joins to drive new business and advance adoption of Clinch's AI-powered omnichannel platform

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the agentic AI platform for omnichannel content orchestration, today announced the appointment of Melvin Stern as Vice President of Growth, strengthening its North American team as brands and agencies seek more integrated ways to connect creative to media.

Melvin Stern

Stern joins from IPG's MediaBrands Content Studio, where he spent nearly two decades building and leading performance content practices for some of the world's most recognized brands, including the NBA, Amazon, American Express, Ulta Beauty, and General Mills. In his new role, he will drive new business growth across North America for Clinch, helping brands and agencies adopt Clinch's Flight Control platform as a unified orchestration solution for omnichannel advertising.

"Melvin's experience gives him a unique lens on where the industry is headed, and where it breaks down today," said Taylor West, Global Head of Growth at Clinch. "His ability to translate complexity into scalable, high-performing solutions will be instrumental as we accelerate growth and help brands move from fragmented workflows to fully connected execution."

Stern brings direct experience at the intersection of dynamic creative, audience strategy, omnichannel media planning, and measurement—the territory where Clinch's Flight Control platform operates. At MediaBrands, he helped to build and scale the agency's performance content discipline into a multimillion-dollar business unit while managing more than 50 simultaneous campaigns for Tier 1 advertisers. His work included a groundbreaking holiday NBA campaign in which AI-generated synthetic audiences and dynamically assembled CTV and display assets produced a 23% lift in tune-in rates. His ability to consistently drive outcomes through innovative thinking sparked a deep interest in technologies that power the intersection of data and creativity.

Stern cited the gap between ad tech capability and real-world adoption as the central challenge he hopes to address in the role. "There's a real white space in this market for a partner that combines proprietary technology with the strategic expertise to activate it," Stern said. "Clients don't just want powerful tools, they want a single trusted partner who can tell them exactly how to use those tools to drive results, simplify their lives, and unlock the platform's full potential. That's exactly the position Clinch is built to own."

Stern will be based in Los Angeles.

About Clinch:

Clinch is an AI-powered advertising technology company that enables brands and agencies to deliver relevant advertising across all channels more efficiently and effectively. Our highly intuitive SaaS platform, Flight Control, streamlines and automates workflows for all campaign stakeholders, from creative production at scale, to omnichannel ad serving, to advanced DCO and unique consumer intelligence—all while reducing time, cost, and errors. For more information, visit www.clinch.co

SOURCE Clinch