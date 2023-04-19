Clinch Announces Series of New Senior-level Recruits to Support 2023 Business Growth

Executive-level Additions Across the US, Europe, and Latin America with SaaS Expertise

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control , the Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, announced today a series of new hires across the US, EMEA, and LATAM. The new additions will serve Clinch's expanding sales, ad operations, strategy, and business development teams.

Here is a summary of new hires:

Jon Cooke , VP Sales, East Coast, tasked with spearheading the East Coast sales team and driving adoption of Clinch solutions across enterprise brands and agencies. Jon is a seasoned ad tech sales leader who was previously the Director of Global Accounts at Twitter where he managed a team dedicated to scaling international growth of Twitter's suite of social media and video products.

Mark Pavia joins Clinch as VP of Account Management. Mark brings decades of digital transformation, media strategy/activation and data-driven marketing experience to Clinch. Most recently Mark was Head of Customer Success for Brands and Agencies at LiveRamp, and before that, led North American and Global teams at Epsilon, Starcom, and The Martin Agency.

Daryl Gordon, Director of Sales, UK, is the latest hire to operate out of Clinch's London outpost, and is focused on and scaling the adoption of Clinch's platform, Flight Control, across EMEA-based agency groups, and brand advertisers. Prior to Clinch, Daryl held Director-level sales and performance roles at DoubleVerify, InMobi, and Twitter.

Adriana Trevino, Director of Sales, LATAM, joins the growing team to develop new business opportunities for Clinch. Adriana, brings a fresh perspective to the team as the former Managing Director at Rushbet, where she helped launch a new gaming app in Mexico and at Televisa where she led sales, digital marketing, and operations.

Bianca Kim, Senior Director of Sales, West Coast, is responsible for expanding adoption of Clinch solutions to advertisers across the west coast. Bianca has a vast background in the SaaS and adtech space, having held previous sales roles at Double Verify, Amobee, and ViralGrains.

Matt Avery, Director of Sales, MidWest, is responsible for extending Clinch's solutions to advertisers across his region, with a specialized focus on verticals native to the MidWest. Prior to Clinch, Matt held sales roles at Quantcast, G/O Media, and Trusted Media Brands.

Clinch's team continues to service some of the largest US and international brands, such as Albertsons, AB Inbev, Stellantis, Carrefour, Nespresso, and Iberia. In addition to continued company growth, throughout 2023 Clinch has announced several new strategic partnerships and integrations, including Figma for ad creation within Clinch's Flight Control platform and certification across Samsung Ads' global inventory. Additionally, Clinch has established itself as a leading technology solution for independent and multinational agencies alike, recently announcing its status as primary ad serving and omnichannel DCO partner for Tombras, which is now utilizing Clinch's Flight Control in a fully self-serve capacity.

"At Clinch, we're incredibly grateful to continue on our upward trajectory amidst such turbulent economic times," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "In 2022, we have grown the team by over 50% globally and are on track to increase headcount by 25% by the end of Q2 2023. Our rapid expansion is a byproduct of the high quality work our team continues to produce, delivering value and results to our clients."

In January, Clinch opened a new office in London's Soho region, with plans to open additional satellite offices throughout Europe and North America by the end of the year.

