Clinch CEO Named Top Retail Media Commerce Marketer in 2024 by Path to Purchase Institute

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization, and creator of Flight Control , the Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, celebrates CEO and Co-Founder Oz Etzioni's recognition among the top 25 retail media commerce marketers by the Path to Purchase Institute .

"P2PI's Retail Media Awards honor the top commerce marketers pioneering the rapidly changing realm of retail media. This year's winners are trailblazers in the industry, making impactful change, driving innovation and advancing the evolution of retail media as it relates to connected commerce across the path to purchase," said Jessie Dowd, Editorial Director at Path to Purchase Institute.

During Path to Purchase Institute's second annual Retail Media Summit from June 25-27 in Chicago, innovative leaders across brands, retailers, agencies and solutions providers were recognized for effectively leveraging retail media for successful digital and omnichannel campaigns.

Under Etzioni's leadership, Clinch has made significant strides in redefining the way Retail Media Networks extend their campaigns and first-party audiences beyond their owned and operated inventory. Leveraged by retailers like Albertsons Media Collective, Flight Control is the only platform equipped to support end-to-end omnichannel campaign activation from strategy planning, to building data-driven creative templates, omnichannel ad serving, real-time optimization and reporting for Retail Media Networks.

"It's an immense honor to be acknowledged among these trailblazers in the retail media space. From the outset of developing Flight Control, we recognized the speed, scale and fragmentation retailers face and aimed to create a platform that seamlessly integrates with any tech stack, prioritizing accessibility and agility," said Oz Etzioni, CEO and Co-Founder of Clinch. "Understanding the intricacies of this evolving paradigm is paramount for advertisers, and we are committed to providing the guidance and support they need."

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, audio and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

