Clinch Enhances Sports API Offering to Include Olympics Data

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control, the Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, announced today a new creative decisioning capability via its Sports API, allowing advertisers to seize opportunities leading up to and during the Olympics.

"By enhancing our Sports API offering to include Olympics data, Clinch continues to empower advertisers to engage with audiences in real-time, delivering personalized experiences during one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world," said Oz Etzioni, CEO, Clinch. "Brands can leverage our Sports API not only for the Olympics but also for other summer events such as MLB and the UEFA European Championship."

Clinch's real-time, data-driven capabilities span across all channels, encompassing Connected TV, social, programmatic display/video, mobile, digital-out-of-home, and audio, making it the preferred choice for advertisers targeting sports enthusiasts. Brands can now connect with Olympic fans using a broad range of attributes, including:

Daily medal counts by country and sport

Event countdown by sporting event type

Event countdown by sport/country

Live scores

Sporting event results: final scores, won/lost

This expansion enables brands to offer personalized/localized experiences to audiences in real time, matching the fast-paced nature of the Olympic Games. To enhance fan personalization, brands can employ a range of complementary strategies. These include utilizing sequential messaging, directing consumers to nearby dedicated merchant partners or delivery services, and showcasing product feeds highlighting top-performing items.

To learn more about Clinch's Sports API, submit an inquiry or request a demo at https://clinch.co/contact/ or reach out to [email protected] .

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, audio, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

