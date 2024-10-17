Clinch Joins Amazon Ads Partner Network as Certified Global Ad Server and Dynamic Creative Optimization Provider for Amazon DSP

Certification Enables Clinch to Serve and Optimize Campaigns Across Selected Amazon Owned and Operated Properties, Covering Streaming TV, Online Video, Display, and Mobile Inventory

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , a leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization, and creator of Flight Control , the Omnichannel Advertising Platform, announced today that Clinch has received the Amazon Ads ad serving certification, enabling it to offer its clients automated, data-driven dynamic creative optimization in Amazon DSP.

"Applying Clinch's dynamic ad serving and creative optimization capabilities across Amazon's premium inventory enables another valuable outlet for our clients who want to maximize their ad investment, and deliver a highly relevant ad experience for their customers," said Charel MacIntosh, Head of Business Development & Partnerships, Clinch. "As advertisers increasingly recognize the value of true insights-driven advertising, and Amazon's premium inventory, the ability to merge the two offers an incredible opportunity."

Clinch's certification allows for the serving, optimization, and measurement of dynamic omnichannel campaigns across Amazon's extensive global inventory, including Streaming TV (STV), online video, display, and mobile, through the Amazon DSP. Further, Clinch's Flight Control platform offers comprehensive insight into campaign performance in real time.

